When a tuner has “power” in its name, you know it makes it a priority to upgrade the engine. Such is the case with the M4 CSL pampered by German aftermarket specialist G-Power. This custom package is addressed to a limited crowd since BMW only made 1,000 units of the ultimate G82 special edition.

The Competition Sport Lightweight muscles up with more power from the S58 engine. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter mill has been dialed to a monstrous 710 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). That means G-Power has massaged the inline-six to extract an additional 167 hp and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque. The hardcore two-seater coupe was already absurdly quick but now it must be an absolute rocket given the massive bump in output.

We’ll remind you a stock M4 CSL needs 3.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and 10.7 seconds to hit 124 mph (200 km/h). Flat out, BMW’s fastest production car around the Nürburgring reaches 191 mph (307 km/h). Hopefully, G-Power will put the amped-up car to the test to quantify the improvements over the standard model. We do know the electronic top speed limiter has been loosened up. This uncorked CSL can do 199 mph (320 km/h).

The tuner has obtained the extra oomph via a software upgrade and a different exhaust. Elsewhere, there’s a menacing carbon fiber hood from Venturi with a beefy bulge and several slats for extra cooling. G-Power swapped the original M4 CSL’s wheels for its own forged set to shave off weight. The tuner offers these goodies as either a whole package or individual items.

Rounding off the changes are interior tweaks varying from carbon fiber shift paddles to velour floor mats. If you’re feeling adventurous and the bank account can handle it, G-Power says it can completely redo the M4 CSL’s cabin according to the customer’s preferences. That sounds rather expensive…

Source: G-Power