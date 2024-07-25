When the 3.0 CSL was launched in late 2022, one of the car’s highlights was represented by the centerlock wheels. Not because of their Y-spoke design or the flashy gold finish, but the centerlock setup. BMW wanted to bridge a connection to the racing pedigree of M for the performance division’s 50th anniversary. One of the 50 cars manufactured stars in a new video showing how those wheels are mounted/unmounted.

The 930 Nm of torque applied during installation is the highest value of any car made by the BMW Group. The whole point of having centerlock wheels is to remove them quicker than a typical five-lug nut wheel found on most cars. However, when a vehicle is as precious as the 3.0 CSL, you have to take your time to avoid damaging the special forged wheel.

For the 3.0 CSL, BMW changed the wheel alignment stand at the factory to make sure the lightweight alloys fit perfectly on the car. The shiny shoes measure 20 inches on the front axle and 21 inches at the rear. BMW claims the strong connection to the axle through a single central screw reduces rotating masses.

It’s worth noting that the wheels are no longer exclusive to the 3.0 CSL. BMW also sells them for the M2, M3, and M4. On these regular production models, the set comes with a more subdued matte Jet Black appearance. The 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 tires are not the bespoke Michelin set of the ultra-rare CSL. That car has the number 50 embossed on the tire sidewall.

The wheels cost about €12,000 in Europe. That makes them one of the most expensive options, matching the two-tone paint job of the 7 Series. When we asked BMW last November about US availability, a company representative told us that their hope is to bring the wheels to America sometime in 2024. You might want to check with your local dealer to find out whether the centerlock wheels can be ordered in the US.