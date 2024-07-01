Well, that was quick. A few days after its world premiere, the new BMW M5 has already hit the assembly line. The G90 comes to life in Germany at the Dingolfing plant where the super sedan has a long tradition. As early as the 1980s, pre-assembled bodies for the original E28 were made there. After that, the first-gen M5s were hand-finished by BMW M in Garching. Since the E34, the cars have been fully built in Dingolfing.

The super sedan is built alongside the regular 5 Series and the smaller 4 Series and M4 models. Later this year, the hotly anticipated M5 Touring is also going to be manufactured at the same factory. BMW claims the G99 will enter production before the sedan’s market launch in Europe on November 2. Meanwhile, the G90 has no fewer than 150 special colors from the Individual catalog. It also gets a carbon fiber roof, which we’re not expecting to see on the wagon.

The two G90 models BMW chose to highlight are for different markets. The seemingly Speed Yellow M5 is for Europe while the Isle of Men Green is likely for the United States. Eagle-eyed readers will notice the orange side reflectors on the wheel arches – a mandatory feature in the US. That amber light is also found in the upper corner of the headlights.

The G90 duo also provides a good opportunity to see the 2025 M5 with different wheel designs. The yellow car has the Style 951 M set in black while the green one has two-tone 952 M alloys. Both are a staggered setup, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The shoes come wrapped in 285/40 ZR20 and 295/35 ZR21 tires, respectively. We can’t help but spot the gold brake calipers of the yellow M5, indicating that the car had the optional carbon-ceramic brakes.

After pressing the start button on production, BMW plans to ramp up output to several dozen M5s a day in the coming weeks. That carbon fiber roof we mentioned is sourced from just 30 kilometers (19 miles) away at the plant in Landshut. The chassis and 18.6-kWh battery pack come from within the Dingolfing site. Even though it’s manufactured on the same assembly line alongside the lesser 5 Series G60, the new G90 has a wider, stiffer body.

Source: BMW