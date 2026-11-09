BMW says the 2 Series Active Tourer won’t be replaced, while the i4, G07 X7, and G80 M3 are all in their final US model year.

Article Summary The 2026 i4 eDrive40 starts at $57,900 before destination. Its replacement, the i3 50 xDrive, starts at $61,500.

G07 X7 production ends around July 2027, and the G67 that replaces it should reach the US as a 2028 model.

The base 2027 M3 still offers a six-speed manual from $79,300 before destination, but neither the G84 nor the electric ZA0 is expected to have one.

BMW told investors at its Capital Market Day on September 30 that there will be no successor to the 2 Series Active Tourer, the only model it named as it plans to cut variants across the lineup. Three BMWs sold in the US are even closer to the exit. The i4, the G07 X7, and the G80 M3 are all in their final model year, and on current timelines the last of them leaves the factory by the end of summer 2027.

Two of them take something with them: the i4 is the cheapest electric BMW in America, and the M3 might be the last M3 with a manual. Here’s how long you have, sorted by which goes first. (The X4, Z4, and 8 Series are already out of production.)

The i4 Goes First, And It Takes The Cheapest Electric BMW With It

The i4’s replacement, the Neue Klasse i3, has been in production at the same Munich plant since August. BMW hasn’t given an end date for the i4, but we heard it will vary market by market. Some will end this year while others in early 2027. It could come sooner: on November 3, BMW said it would retire selected Gen5-battery models earlier than planned, and the i4 uses Gen5 hardware.

The 2026 i4 eDrive40 starts at $57,900 before destination ($1,175) with 335 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a BMW-estimated 333 miles of range. The xDrive40 costs $62,300, and the 593-hp M60 costs $70,700. The i3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500 before its $1,350 destination charge, with 463 hp, all-wheel drive, and a BMW-estimated 446 to 468 miles of range. That’s $800 less than an i4 xDrive40 for a better car, but $3,600 more than the base i4. Once the i4 is gone, the cheapest electric BMW in the US will be $61,500, and the liftback goes with it, since the i3 is a conventional sedan. The i3 reaches US dealers in the first quarter of 2027. If you want an i4, ask your dealer now whether factory orders are still open.

The G07 X7 Has Until Next Summer Before The G67 Takes Over

The 2027 model year is the G07 X7’s last, with production running until roughly July 2027. The ALPINA XB7 is gone, leaving the 375-hp xDrive40i at $87,500 before destination ($1,550) and the 523-hp V8 M60i at $115,000. The final year brings one step backward. The xDrive40i loses Highway Assistant, BMW’s hands-free system for speeds up to 85 mph, and you can’t add it back. The M60i still offers it in the $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional Package, which makes the V8 easier to justify than before, even with a $27,500 gap.

The second-generation G67 enters production at Plant Spartanburg in 2027, with reports pointing to August or September and a 2028 model year in the US. It brings six-cylinder and V8 engines plus the first electric X7, and it’s moving further upmarket than the G07 went. If you want to spec a G07 from the factory, don’t wait for summer.

The G80 M3 Is The Last M3 You Can Buy With A Manual

We reported in June that US production for the G80 M3 was extended from February to late summer 2027. The base M3 still comes with a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive, makes 473 hp, and starts at $79,300 before destination ($1,350). The automatic-only Competition costs $83,500 with rear-wheel drive and $88,600 with xDrive.

The next combustion M3, the G84, isn’t expected until 2028, and an electric ZA0 M3 is coming too. Our sources have been consistent that the new M3 gasoline will not have a clutch pedal. The G87 M2 keeps its manual, at least for now.

The 2 Series Active Tourer Has The Longest Runway Of The Four

The Active Tourer is the one BMW actually named. At its Capital Market Day, BMW said there will be “no successor to models such as the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.” It isn’t leaving yet. The U06 is still built at Plant Leipzig, BMW Italy has a price list for cars built from November 2026, and insiders expect production to run until 2029. It was never sold in the US. BMW called the Active Tourer one example, so expect more cuts. It hasn’t named them, but we think the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which shares the Munich plant with the i4, and the XM look the most exposed.

Which Of These BMWs Should You Order Now?

The M3 is the only one where waiting can’t get you what the outgoing car offers. The i3 beats the i4 on range and power, and the G67 X7 aims higher than the G07. Nothing on BMW’s books replaces a manual M3, which makes it the one order on this list with a hard deadline.