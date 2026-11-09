Article Summary Rimac’s battery for the 2027 i7 raised usable capacity from 101.7 kWh to 112.5 kWh and peak DC charging from 195 kW to 250 kW, without moving to 800 volts.

By our estimate, the same upgrade would give the i5 about 90 kWh usable and 640-700 km (398-435 miles) of WLTP range.

BMW’s 2024 Rimac deal covered only battery-electric vehicles, which is the main argument against a Rimac battery in the plug-in hybrid M5.

Rimac Technology is working with BMW on two more cars beyond the 2027 i7, and its founder isn’t saying which ones. The facelifted i5, known internally as the G60 i5 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, BMW’s term for a mid-cycle refresh), is the obvious fit since BMW considers the sedan and the touring two different models. Mate Rimac told Automotive News Europe, as we reported last month, that “there are two more cars in the pipeline that we are doing, but I can’t provide additional details yet.” He didn’t say whether they’re EVs or plug-in hybrids, which is what keeps the M5 in play.

What Rimac Actually Did For The 2027 BMW i7

The i7 kept its 400-volt electrical system but swapped its Gen5 prismatic cells for the 4695 cylindrical Gen6 cells from the Neue Klasse iX3 and i3. Rimac made those cells work inside BMW’s Gen5 module design and builds the pack near Zagreb. Usable capacity rose from 101.7 kWh to 112.5 kWh without costing cargo space, and peak DC charging climbed from 195 kW to 250 kW. Rimac spent €130 million (about $150 million) on the dedicated i7 line, a big bet on one low-volume flagship unless more BMW work is coming. And because BMW needed neither a new platform nor 800 volts, the i7 is a recipe for any CLAR-based EV still on Gen5 batteries.

Why Is The i5 Facelift The Most Likely Candidate?

The i5 and i7 both ride on CLAR and roll out of Dingolfing, and the current i5 still uses a 400-volt Gen5 prismatic battery. The 5 Series LCI is expected to enter production around July 2027, and our earlier reporting pointed to the i5 combining Gen5 and Gen6 technology. That’s the i7 formula. Our estimate below scales the i5 by the i7’s roughly 11 percent capacity gain, with the top of the range assuming similar efficiency gains, but keep in mind, these numbers are speculative:

2027 i7 60 xDrive i5 eDrive40 today i5 LCI (our estimate) Usable capacity 112.5 kWh 81.2 kWh About 90 kWh Max WLTP range 727 km (452 miles) 581 km (361 miles) 640-700 km (398-435 miles) Peak DC charging 250 kW 205 kW About 250 kW

Of course, these numbers could also vary by model, both the sedan and touring are offered in the 40 and M60 configurations. There are rumors of an i5 50 configuration as well. With prototypes running wild in Germany, we expect a spring reveal for the facelited BMW 5 Series so we will learn more about the range and specs in the near future.