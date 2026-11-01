The two-door BMW i4 Coupe (NA2), due in the second half of 2028, also gets a standard sport steering wheel, according to insider.

Article Summary On the US-market i3 Sedan, the sports steering wheel and multifunction seats come in two option packages that together add $3,100.

The NA2 coupe is expected to enter production in the second half of 2028, around the same time as an i4 Convertible (NA3).

The current i4 Gran Coupe ends production around early 2027 with no direct replacement, leaving the i4 name to two-door models.

The BMW i4 Coupe (NA2) won’t be offered with a base design. Every car will leave the factory with M Sport design as standard, according to the known forum leaker ynguldyn. The same leak says a sport steering wheel and multifunction seats will be standard equipment. BMW did exactly this with the iX4 (NA7) last month. When the coupe-styled SUV debuted, every version came with the M Sport Package, while the iX3 (NA5) it’s based on still lists M Sport as an option.

On the iX4, the standard M Sport Package brings 20-inch M light-alloy wheels and M Sport brakes with blue calipers. Every iX4 also gets a panoramic glass roof. The 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive come with a sports steering wheel that has a central upper spoke and shy-tech controls, while the M60 xDrive gets its own M Sport steering wheel and M Sport seats. None of that is free. In Germany, the iX4 starts at €70,900, and the iX4 40 xDrive costs €5,000 more than an iX3 40 xDrive. Spec the iX3 with the M Sport Package and the gap shrinks to €1,200. Add the panoramic roof as well, and the iX3 ends up as the more expensive car. Most of the iX4’s premium, in other words, is equipment BMW decided you were going to want anyway.

On the i3 Sedan (NA0), which the i4 Coupe is based on, M Sport is an option, just as it is on the iX3. In the US, the i3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500 before destination with a standard panoramic glass roof. The $2,000 M Sport Package adds M exterior and interior trim, a sports steering wheel, and 19-inch M Aero wheels, while the $3,200 M Sport Professional package adds the illuminated Iconic Glow grille, M Sport brakes, and an M steering wheel. In Germany, the standard i3 costs €65,900, while the First Edition, which comes with the M Sport Package, an illuminated grille, and a head-up display, costs €75,340.

What Could The i4 Coupe Get That The i3 Doesn’t?

Multifunction seats. On the i3, they come as part of the $1,100 Comfort Package in the US, alongside a heated steering wheel and a power tailgate. On the iX4 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive, they’re an option, listed separately from the M Sport seats, and even the range-topping iX4 M60 xDrive comes standard with M Sport seats rather than multifunction seats. If the insider is right, the i4 Coupe will have multifunction seats from the base model up. Together, the two i3 packages that bring the sports steering wheel and multifunction seats add $3,100 to the price.

The steering wheel comes with the M Sport design. On the i3, the sports steering wheel is part of the M Sport Package, and the M steering wheel is part of M Sport Professional, so making M Sport standard on the i4 Coupe brings the sports wheel along with it. On the iX4, the optional upgrade adds a 12 o’clock marker and shift paddles. It’s likely that the M Performance models will feature the shift paddles.

How Does The i4 Coupe Fit Into BMW’s Electric Lineup?

We first reported plans for a two-door Neue Klasse i4 Coupe in 2022, and the NA2 code has been attached to that car since 2024, with production expected in the second half of 2028. An i4 Convertible (NA3) is expected around the same time.

The four-door model is going away. The current i4 Gran Coupe (G26) is expected to end production around early 2027 with no direct replacement, and BMW’s head of product management, Bernd Körber, has said the new i3 Sedan will more or less take over that role for now. That leaves the i4 name to the two-door cars, which puts it back in line with BMW’s habit of giving coupes and convertibles the even numbers. BMW hasn’t officially confirmed the i4 Coupe yet, nor the i4 Convertible.

When Could The BMW i4 Coupe Arrive?

Not soon. Production of the NA2 has been expected to start in the second half of 2028. Like the i3 Sedan, it should use BMW’s Gen6 eDrive hardware. For reference, the i3 50 xDrive makes 345 kW (469 hp) and 645 Nm (476 lb-ft) from two motors, and BMW quotes up to 900 km (559 miles) of WLTP range. BMW hasn’t said anything official about the i4 Coupe’s output, range, or price.

Making M Sport standard on this car is the right call. People buy a two-door for how it looks, and on a Neue Klasse coupe the M Sport bumpers are a big part of the look, so a base-design i4 Coupe would mostly exist to advertise a lower starting price. The iX4 shows what BMW does instead: fewer boxes to tick on the order form, and a higher number at the bottom of it.