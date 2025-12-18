Update: In a follow-up statement, BMW says the regular 8 Series will remain in production until April 2026 for the US market. The M8 has been discontinued.

BMW is on the brink of a product onslaught, with 40 new cars planned by the end of 2027. But before Munich rejuvenates nearly its entire lineup, it’s bidding an unceremonious farewell to one model line. We’ve learned that the 8 Series is effectively dead, even though it may still appear in some configurators.

In an email to BMWBLOG, a company spokesperson confirmed that 8 Series production has already ended. Cypselus von Frankenberg told us that all variants have been retired, and the final car was actually assembled in September. That timing is surprising, given BMW had previously said the M850i Edition M Heritage would enter production in November.

Although the 8 Series has been wiped from the lineup, the model will live on indirectly for a while. Rumored to cost around €500,000, the Skytop is based on an 8 Series chassis, meaning the targa-topped beauty will keep the 8er alive a bit longer. BMW is building 50 cars, the first of which was recently delivered to its rightful owner from Italy.

Looking ahead, the identically priced Speedtop will be a two-door Touring take on the 8er. The wagon isn’t slated to enter production until the end of next year, so the spirit of the 8 Series should still be alive in early 2027. The stunning two-seater wagon will be slightly less exclusive, as BMW plans to build 70 units.

Removing the 8 Series from the portfolio frees up production capacity for the upcoming eighth-generation 3 Series. The “G50” will be built in Dingolfing starting in the second half of 2026. In 2028, BMW is expected to end production of the iX, as the iX5 and iX7 will already be on sale.

A direct successor to the 8 Series isn’t planned either. Although rumors have circulated about an electric Gran Coupe due late this decade, the chances of that happening appear slim. Instead, BMW will diversify its top-end sedan offerings by reintroducing the ALPINA 7 Series. Not as a single B7 model as in the past, but as a trio: 740 xDrive, 760 xDrive, and i7 70 xDrive.

The car is expected to debut next year, based on the facelifted G70. It has reportedly been assigned the “G72” codename, suggesting more extensive changes than usual. We’re hearing it will be a fully loaded 7 Series with ALPINA-exclusive details inside and out. While it may debut in 2026, sales might not begin until later in 2027.