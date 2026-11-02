The second-generation G67 BMW X7 is rumored to keep a diesel engine when it arrives in 2027, most likely as the X7 40d xDrive, according to insiders. It’s expected to use the latest B57 3.0-liter inline-six, which makes 394 hp and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) with mild-hybrid assistance in its Euro 7 form. The diesel is planned for Europe and possibly other markets, but there are no plans to sell it in the United States. The new G65 X5 follows the same pattern, since its 40d xDrive isn’t offered in America either.

In August, Brendan Michel, BMW’s head of product and market planning in Australia, told GoAuto the engine would stay in the X5 and X7 “well into the next decade.” His argument was range: a six-cylinder diesel X5 can cover 1,200 km (745 miles) on the highway between fill-ups. Europe is the harder sell. Diesels took just 6.5 percent of new-car registrations there through June, according to ACEA, down from more than half in the mid-2010s. Still, a heavy seven-seater that lives on the autobahn is about the best case left for a diesel, and we reported back in May 2025 that the 40d would survive the generation change.

What Else We Know About The 2028 BMW X7

Then-CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed in March that the G67 goes into production at Plant Spartanburg in 2027. Production reportedly starts in September 2027, pointing to a summer reveal, and US cars will be 2028 models. Prototypes keep the split headlights and large kidney grille, while the door handles give way to the electrically operated winglets from the new X5. Our sources say the split tailgate is going away, leaving the Rolls-Royce Cullinan as the only BMW Group SUV with one. Inside, expect Panoramic Vision and iDrive X.

The expected powertrain lineup:

Inline-six gasoline engines for most markets

The X7 40d xDrive diesel for Europe and select other markets

An X7 M60 xDrive with the twin-turbo 4.4-liter S68 V8

The first fully electric iX7

No plug-in hybrid

BMW is also pushing the X7 upmarket. Soft-close doors are reportedly standard, with automatic doors optional, and the list adds ventilated and massaging rear seats plus two-tone paint applied at Spartanburg. An ALPINA version, codenamed G69, comes later. So the diesel buyer gets a more luxurious X7 with less power than the one in showrooms today. For anyone who measures road trips in tanks rather than charging stops, we suspect that’s a trade worth making.