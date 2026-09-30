BMW is streamlining its portfolio by cutting lower-performing models and focusing on cars that bring in more money. The minivan won’t be the only model getting the axe.

Article Summary Several other models won’t be renewed, with the i4 and iX presumably also on death row.

These future dead cars will join the X4, Z4, and 8 Series up there in the BMW skies.

BMW says it’s axing models to improve profitability by focusing on cars that generate higher returns.

Well, we finally have confirmation. The writing had been on the wall for some time, but now we know BMW is killing off the 2 Series Active Tourer. It won’t happen right away, but Munich says a third generation isn’t happening. It’s hardly a surprise, though, as we’ve been reporting for some time that the compact minivan was on the chopping block. Today, BMW officially confirmed its demise as part of a broader effort to streamline the lineup.

We have to admit, we were surprised when the original 2 Series Active Tourer debuted back in 2014. BMW making a minivan was quite the shock at the time. Even more so since the 2 Series Active Tourer was the company’s first-ever FWD model. This was BMW, after all. The company had built its reputation on rear-wheel drive, and suddenly a compact MPV wore the roundel and sent power to the wrong wheels.

The current model arrived in 2021, proving the higher-ups and accountants still saw enough value in the Active Tourer to keep it around. Well, minus its seven-seat Gran Tourer sibling most people probably forgot about. Five years later, however, the Mercedes B-Class rival is living on borrowed time.

BMW hasn’t given a specific end date for production. However, reports claim the “U06” will bow out in late 2029. That said, it hasn’t been confirmed yet. The only thing the firm has confirmed is that a next-generation model isn’t happening.

Less Is More

Its disappearance is part of a wider portfolio cleanup as the company focuses on models that generate stronger returns. In other words, BMW is becoming increasingly selective about which cars get another lease on life.

The Active Tourer won’t be the only BMW to disappear. We’ve already seen the X4, Z4, and 8 Series sent to the automotive graveyard, while several other models are also expected to be discontinued rather than renewed. The i4 could eventually join that list, although BMW has yet to officially confirm its fate. That would make sense, since the i3 sedan is just coming out as its de facto replacement. Between the iX5 and next year’s iX7, there’s likely no room left for the iX either.

Will There Be Another Gas-Fueled 4 Series?

The jury is still out on whether BMW will give the 4 Series Coupe/Convertible another generation with combustion engines. While spy shots have revealed an i4 is definitely happening, our sources say another ICE-powered version isn’t a done deal just yet. Meanwhile, the current 4 Series is expected to stick around until the end of the decade.

Circling back to the 2 Series Active Tourer, its death marks the end of an interesting chapter in BMW history. It was never the kind of car enthusiasts expected from Munich. Still, it helped the company enter a segment it had previously ignored and, more importantly, broke one of the brand’s longest-standing conventions by putting the driven wheels at the front.

And now, after two generations, the experiment is coming to an end. While many of us saw this coming, we still had to wait until today to learn that the 2 Series Active Tourer won’t be renewed.