The BMW i4 proved an EV could still drive like a BMW. Now its short American run is coming to an end.

Article Summary The BMW i4 will leave the U.S. after the 2026 model year, concluding an unexpectedly short but important run.

The i4 proved that an electric BMW could combine everyday practicality with the engaging dynamics expected from the brand.

BMW’s new i3 Sedan will effectively replace the i4 Gran Coupe, although the i4 name may return on future electric coupes and convertibles.

The BMW i4 is approaching the end of its American run. It’s not really news, but 2026 will be its final model year, closing a surprisingly short chapter in the brand’s electric history. But it leaves behind an important legacy. The i4 helped establish that an electric BMW could deliver the driving experience enthusiasts expected from the badge.

Today, the i4 Gran Coupe comes in three unique flavors. Although the short-lived eDrive35 disappeared from showrooms a couple years ago, the eDrive40, xDrive40, and M60 variants remain. Each has its strengths; the eDrive40 offers up to 333 miles of EPA range and starts at under $60,000. Meanwhile, the mighty M60 produces up to 593 horsepower and reaches 60 mph in a claimed 3.6 seconds. So, hardly limping toward retirement.

BMW revealed the i4 Gran Coupe in 2021, ahead of a 2022 arrival for the United States. However, the idea had been developing publicly for several years. The 2017 BMW i Vision Dynamics previewed an electric four-door positioned between the i3 and i8. Then, the 2020 Concept i4 brought the production car’s proportions, enormous kidney grille, and fastback profile into much clearer focus. The i4 also marked a philosophy shift at BMW. Instead of building an EV platform from the ground up, the i4 shared architecture (and almost everything else) with its gas-powered counterpart. For existing BMW owners considering an EV, it was an approachable next step.

The i4 Proved an EV Could Drive Like a BMW

Early driving impressions made the i4’s significance immediately clear. Our original i4 M50 test drive discovered a car with precise and agile steering, confident turn-in, and impressive balance. All this despite its considerable weight. The acceleration was predictably entertaining, let’s be real. In the age of electrification, straight line speed is standard equipment. The chassis is where many other EVs fall flat—at the time, most pointedly Tesla. The i4 gave drivers a reason to keep enjoying themselves once the road started bending.

It bears mentioning: the iX was also excellent. But it also fulfilled a different purpose. Its spacious cabin and emphasis on comfort presented a more luxurious interpretation of electric motoring. It still provided an authentic BMW driving experience. But the i4 spoke more directly to drivers who loved BMW’s traditional sports sedans and wanted that relationship to continue without a combustion engine.

The familiar cabin and useful rear hatch only made it easier to love. This was a car that could handle commuting, shopping, and a weekend away while still making the journey interesting. It gave longtime BMW buyers plenty of reasons to try electric power without asking them to rethink everything they liked about their existing car. After all, not everyone wants to figure out how to live with a car as polarizing as the original BMW i3.

BMW’s Electric Future Leaves Little Room for Another i4

The Neue Klasse era is knocking on our door, and so too the grim reaper stalks the i4. As we recently reported, BMW product boss Bernd Körber has identified the new i3 Sedan as effectively the i4’s successor. A direct replacement for the Gran Coupe is unlikely, with the i3’s proportions and positioning leaving less room for another closely related four-door EV. The exact U.S. cutoff remains unannounced, with late 2026 the reported timing.

The name could survive. Reported plans call for Neue Klasse-based i4 Coupe and Convertible models around 2028, although those would serve a different purpose from today’s five-door. Of course, any “new” i4 won’t look or feel anything like the i4 we’ve come to know and love in America over the last few years. For enthusiasts who remember BMW’s early electrification era, the i4 will likely always occupy a special place in their hearts and memories. It helped make an uncertain future feel familiar—and gave us good reason to look forward to driving it.