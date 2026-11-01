BMW Italy designed an M3 with his signature pineapple motif and motorsport-inspired graphics to honor the late racing legend on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Article Summary Zanardi competed with BMW in the WTCC from 2005 to 2009, securing four race victories.

The Italian also drove BMW machinery at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Zanardi won four Paralympic gold medals after returning to competition following his 2001 racing accident, leaving a legacy that extends far beyond motorsport.

BMW Italy has found a special way to honor Alex Zanardi, unveiling a one-off M3 created to celebrate what would have been the legendary racing driver’s 60th birthday. Developed in collaboration with Italian design studio BorromeoDeSilva, the M3 Tribute to Alex Zanardi is more than just a personalized sports sedan. It’s a tribute to a man whose extraordinary determination and optimism left a lasting impression on motorsport and beyond.

Zanardi would have turned 60 on October 23, 2026. Sadly, he passed away on May 1, 2026, but his legacy continues to inspire. BMW Italy based the tribute car on the current M3 G80 Competition and brought in several partners, including Alcantara and Befuel, to turn the design concept into reality.

The exterior features a special interpretation of the M division’s iconic racing colors, inspired by the liveries worn by the company’s competition cars throughout its history. However, one detail is particularly meaningful: the pineapple.

The fruit was Zanardi’s personal good-luck charm, so BorromeoDeSilva incorporated it into the graphics as a recognizable symbol of his positive outlook and ability to face seemingly impossible challenges with determination. Dynamic lines and colorful accents tie the design together, connecting BMW M’s motorsport heritage with Zanardi’s remarkable personal story.

The Interior Pays Homage To The M3 E30 Sport Evolution

The special treatment continues inside, where the seats feature anthracite Alcantara upholstery with laser-perforated sections. An iridescent backing underneath creates a gradient effect inspired by BMW M’s traditional blue, purple, and red colors. The same design language extends to the door panels, while the overall cabin treatment pays homage to the iconic M3 E30 Sport Evolution.

The unveiling also coincides with the M3’s 40th anniversary, adding another layer of significance. BMW Italy has also installed a permanent commemorative plaque at its House of BMW Italia headquarters, describing Zanardi as “the greatest role model we have ever had.”

That relationship goes back more than two decades. After returning to racing in 2003 in the European Touring Car Championship with BMW Team Italy-Spain, Zanardi became an official BMW Motorsport driver in the FIA World Touring Car Championship between 2005 and 2009. He scored four overall victories, including a memorable win at Oschersleben in August 2005.

His relationship with BMW continued through appearances in the Blancpain Sprint Series, the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the DTM, and the 24 Hours of Daytona. He also competed in an M4 DTM at the 2018 DTM event and drove the M8 GTE at Daytona in 2019.

Of course, Zanardi’s achievements extended far beyond four wheels. Following the devastating 2001 Lausitzring accident that resulted in the amputation of both legs, he returned to competition and built an equally remarkable career in handcycling. He won four Paralympic gold medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games, along with numerous world championship titles.

Alex Zanardi’s Legacy Lives On Through BMW’s Commitment To Inclusion

His commitment to helping others was just as important. Through the Bimbingamba Foundation, he supported children with amputations, while his Obiettivo3 project helped people with disabilities gain access to sports. His influence also helped shape BMW Italy’s SpecialMente corporate social responsibility program, which promotes inclusion, education, and support for vulnerable people.

BMW’s relationship with the Zanardi family continues through his son Niccolò, a SpecialMente ambassador and instructor at BMW Italy’s Driving Experience school. He also works with courses for people with disabilities, using a specially adapted M2.

As BMW Italy CEO Sergio Solero pointed out, Zanardi represented much more than a racing driver or brand ambassador. He embodied the ability to turn adversity into opportunity, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate long after his passing.

The one-off M3 is a fitting tribute, particularly given Zanardi’s close connection to BMW Motorsport. It also reminds us that some of the most important things a person leaves behind have little to do with trophies, lap times, or championship standings.