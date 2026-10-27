Article Summary Our sources point to 800 to 900 hp from four motors, more than the 738-hp XM Label Red.

The M-specific battery has more than 100 kWh of usable capacity and runs on an 800-volt architecture.

A six-cylinder G84 M3 follows in 2028, with a mild-hybrid S58 making about 525 hp.

A prototype of the electric BMW M3 (ZA0) has been spotted testing in California, wearing camouflage over white paint and the hood vent from the M Concept Neue Klasse. BMW is expected to unveil the car in early 2027, and Plant Munich will start building it next year.

Most of our ZA0 spy coverage has come from the Nürburgring, where prototypes have spent the past year racking up laps. This one turned up on US soil, a little over two months after BMW brought the M Concept Neue Klasse to Monterey for its North American debut.

What The California Prototype Shows Under Its Camouflage

The camouflage covers most of the body, but not all of it. Patches of white paint show through, which is a change from the M-colored wrap BMW put on the prototype in its official teaser images earlier this month. We wouldn’t read much into the color itself. BMW showed the concept in a newly developed Monza Red metallic and hasn’t said which shades the production car will launch in.

The hood tells us more. It carries the central vent from the M Concept Neue Klasse. On the concept, the V-shaped outlet is functional and helps cool the electric drive hardware underneath, and it takes up the space the regular i3 sedan uses for a front trunk. BMW’s October teaser already showed the vent surviving the jump to production, and this California car confirms it on a test prototype. If the production vent works the same way, the M3 will likely give up the frunk too.

Earlier prototypes and teasers filled in most of the rest. The ZA0 has heavily flared wheel arches that make it far wider than the i3 M60, production Neue Klasse headlights with dual slanted LED elements, and square Track Lights at the outer corners of the bumpers, which BMW has confirmed for production. A teaser video from May also showed yellow daytime running lights with two white dots, borrowed from the M Hybrid V8 endurance racer. The concept’s large diffuser has been toned down for the road car.

When Will BMW Unveil The Electric M3?

BMW hasn’t announced a premiere date, but the reveal is expected in early 2027. Production timing is firmer: BMW says Plant Munich will start building the first fully electric M3 in 2027, alongside the i3 sedan. We previously reported a March 2027 start of production.

Development is nearly done. In a video BMW released this month, Chief Development Officer Joachim Post and his division heads drive the ZA0 at the Miramas proving ground in France, after a final round of fine-tuning at the Sachsenring. Prototypes have already run on frozen lakes above the Arctic Circle, in BMW’s wind tunnel at up to 300 km/h (186 mph), and for about 8,000 km (4,971 miles) on the Nordschleife.

The name is settled as well. BMW M CEO Frank Van Meel confirmed there will be no iM3, and the teaser prototype wears an M3 graphic on its roof.

Four Motors, More Than 100 kWh, And A Rear-Drive Mode

BMW has confirmed most of the hardware, just not the numbers. The ZA0 uses four electric motors, one per wheel, packaged in two drive units with their own gearboxes. BMW calls them the most powerful drive units M has ever used. Our sources say there are no conventional differentials, so torque vectoring happens in software, run by an M version of the Heart of Joy dynamics computer. The front axle can decouple completely for rear-wheel drive, which a tail-happy prototype appeared to be using in a Nürburgring spy video last month.

The battery is an M-specific pack with more than 100 kWh of usable capacity, built from a performance version of BMW’s Gen6 cylindrical cells, and its housing is a structural part of the car. It runs on the Neue Klasse’s 800-volt architecture and BMW says it charges faster than the standard Gen6 pack, which already peaks at 400 kW in the iX3.

BMW won’t give a horsepower figure yet. Our sources point to 800 to 900 hp, which would make the ZA0 the most powerful production M car ever, ahead of the 738-hp XM Label Red. Don’t expect four digits, though. Van Meel said in July that four-figure outputs are easy to generate and hard to sustain, and that he doesn’t want an M3 that “cooks itself after half a lap.” The target is an M3 that can run several track sessions back to back without fading.

Weight is the other number BMW is keeping to itself. We expect the ZA0 to top 2,000 kg (4,409 lb), and since the i3 50 xDrive already weighs 2,205 kg (4,861 lb), the M3 should land above that. Natural-fiber parts like the roof panel and mirror caps could claw some of it back.

Simulated Gearshifts And A Soundscape Built For M Cars

There’s no manual, which BMW M confirmed last year. Instead, the ZA0 gets simulated gearshifts in certain drive modes, paired with M-specific sounds, and drivers can turn them off for uninterrupted electric thrust. BMW says most of these features are patented and exclusive to M.

The sound has taken a winding route. In January, BMW released a video of engineers recording the S85 V10 from the E64 M6, the S65 V8 from the E92 M3 GTS and the S55 inline-six from the M4 GTS in an anechoic chamber, with plans to blend those notes with the motors’ whine. Our more recent reporting indicates BMW has since moved away from pre-recorded engine sounds. BMW has confirmed an M-specific soundscape, and the reveal should finally tell us what it settled on.

BMW hasn’t said when US deliveries of the electric M3 start or what it will cost here. Those two answers, along with the horsepower figure, are what we expect from the reveal early next year.