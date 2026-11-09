Article Summary The 740 xDrive First Editions use a 48V mild-hybrid inline-six rated at 400 PS (about 395 hp) in Korea, while the i7 60 xDrive’s two motors make 544 PS.

BMW Korea will sell 10 each of the M340i and M340i xDrive Touring Pro Black Editions, priced at 88 million won and 94.5 million won.

Only five i4 M60 xDrive Gran Coupe Pro Black Editions are coming, rated at 601 PS and 391 km (243 miles) of range under Korean certification.

BMW Korea’s 7 Series First Editions are a 740 xDrive M Sport in matte Frozen Space Silver metallic (196.1 million won), a 740 xDrive Two-Tone (190.4 million won) and an electric i7 60 xDrive Two-Tone (226.6 million won), with 15 of each. All three go on sale through BMW Shop Online at 3 p.m. on November 10 local time, the same day deliveries of the regular facelifted G70 7 Series begin in Korea.

BMW Korea launched the updated car in Seoul on November 4, with regular prices from 161.9 million won to 235 million won. The rest of the November drop is three Black Editions based on the M340i, the M340i xDrive Touring and the i4 M60.

What Each 7 Series First Edition Gets

Inside, the M Sport First Edition gets Merino leather in Tartufo. The Two-Tone First Edition pairs Oxide Grey II with Sapphire Black metallic and rides on 21-inch multi-spoke wheels. Both gas cars come with Executive Lounge seats, massage for the front and rear seats, and the 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen that drops down from the ceiling. They use an inline-six with a 48V mild-hybrid system, rated in Korea at 400 PS (about 395 hp).

The i7 60 xDrive Two-Tone First Edition also wears a two-tone exterior. It gets the 8K Theatre Screen and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system with Dolby Atmos, and its front and rear motors make a combined 544 PS (about 537 hp).

Three Black Editions For The M340i And i4 M60

The Black Editions are even rarer. The M340i Pro Black Edition and the M340i xDrive Touring Pro Black Edition get Black Sapphire metallic paint, black badges, 19-inch wheels and red brake calipers, and BMW Korea will sell 10 of each. Both use the inline-six, rated at 392 PS (about 387 hp) in Korea. The Touring is the one American enthusiasts will envy, since BMW has never sold an M340i Touring in the US. It also arrives late in this 3 Series’ life: production of the next-generation G50 3 Series started in Dingolfing this month.

Only five i4 M60 xDrive Gran Coupe Pro Black Editions will be sold. The electric Gran Coupe makes a combined 601 PS (about 593 hp), runs 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.7 seconds, and is rated for 391 km (243 miles) of range under Korean certification.

How Much Do BMW Korea’s November Editions Cost?

All prices include VAT:

740 xDrive M Sport First Edition: 196.1 million won, 15 units

740 xDrive Two-Tone First Edition: 190.4 million won, 15 units

i7 60 xDrive Two-Tone First Edition: 226.6 million won, 15 units

M340i Pro Black Edition: 88 million won, 10 units

M340i xDrive Touring Pro Black Edition: 94.5 million won, 10 units

i4 M60 xDrive Gran Coupe Pro Black Edition: 93.6 million won, 5 units

The M Sport First Edition costs 16.9 million won more than the most expensive regular 740 xDrive (179.2 million won). The i7 First Edition costs 8.7 million won more than the priciest standard i7 60 xDrive (217.9 million won). At about 1,340 won to the dollar, the six cars run from roughly $66,000 to $169,000, though Korean prices include local taxes and say nothing about pricing in other markets. BMW Korea puts out a new set of online-only editions every month through BMW Shop Online. October’s two were based on the i5 and iX. [Source: mk.co.kr]