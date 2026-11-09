Article Summary The Japanese-market special comes gets heated and electrically adjustable front seats, a head-up display, Harman Kardon audio, and the Driving Assistant Professional.

Brown Vescin upholstery contrasts with the Favoured trim's predominantly black cabin.

MINI is selling the limited-run Countryman with 19-inch JCW and a variety of glossy black accents.

As if there weren’t plenty already, MINI is adding yet another special edition to its lineup, but this one is strictly for Japan. Say hello to the Countryman Nightfall Edition, a limited-run version of the diesel-powered crossover capped at just 200 examples, making it a relatively exclusive proposition for local buyers.

Based on the Countryman D (yes, it’s still around), the Nightfall Edition wears a Slate Blue paint finish that we’re told is inspired by the London sky as daylight fades into darkness. Marketing fluff aside, MINI pairs the sophisticated shade with a black roof, matching mirror caps, and other glossy black exterior accents. The shadowy treatment extends to the 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke wheels, which are available exclusively in an all-black finish.

The exterior changes are complemented by a rather appealing interior combination. MINI has chosen Brown Vescin upholstery for the seats, contrasting with the predominantly black cabin. To spruce things up, the Favoured trim also brings John Cooper Works sport seats and a sport steering wheel.

The Diesel Engine Is Still Alive At MINI

Predictably, the powertrain remains untouched. The Countryman D Nightfall Edition uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine producing 148 horsepower and 265 pound-feet (360 Newton-meters) of torque. The oil-burner delivers plenty of low-end pulling power, but MINI doesn’t pretend this special edition is anything more than a stylish appearance package.

As befits a special edition, MINI has also been generous with the standard equipment. The Japanese-market model comes with heated front seats, electrically adjustable front seats with driver’s memory, an active driver’s seat, a head-up display, and an interior camera. There’s also a Harman Kardon sound system for those who prefer their road trips with a proper soundtrack.

The safety and convenience equipment list is equally extensive. Driving Assistant Professional includes adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, lane-keeping assistance, lane-change assistance, and hands-off assistance in highway traffic jams. Parking Assistant Plus adds a surround-view camera, Remote 3D View, a built-in drive recorder, front and rear panoramic views, and automatic parking assistance.

The MINI Countryman D Nightfall Edition Is Exclusive To Japan

Priced at ¥6 million (approximately $38,000 at current exchange rates), the Countryman D Nightfall Edition is available exclusively in right-hand-drive configuration. Sales have already kicked off through MINI dealerships across Japan, with a launch event scheduled for this week.

The Countryman remains MINI’s best-selling model, showing just how important the crossover has become to a brand traditionally associated with small cars. Between January and September, it outsold the brand’s other offerings, with more than a third of customers choosing the fully electric version. That makes special editions such as the Nightfall Edition a logical way to keep the model fresh and attract buyers looking for something a little more exclusive. However, some might argue that offering this special edition with a diesel engine is a strange decision in 2026, as consumer tastes have changed.