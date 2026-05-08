The last roadster has rolled off the assembly line, putting an end to the Z story, at least for the foreseeable future.

Article Summary In a statement to BMWBLOG, a company spokesperson confirmed the Z4 has gone out of production.

Sales spiked during the final months of production.

Our sources say a new Z car is not on the horizon, but never say never.

It was only a few months ago that we had to say goodbye to the X4, and now BMW is calling time on another model. The Z4 is officially no more. The last of the “G29” breed has rolled off the assembly line at Magna Steyr’s plant in Graz, Austria. In a statement to BMWBLOG, a company spokesperson confirmed the roadster’s demise. While the Final Edition had warned us about its impending retirement, it’s still sad to see it drive off into the proverbial sunset.

As we highlighted earlier this week, Z4 demand increased during the final months of production. Deliveries in the first quarter of 2026 rose by 4.9% compared to the same period last year, reaching 2,555 units. It’s reasonable to assume the convertible’s planned retirement triggered a last-minute surge in demand. Although it’s now out of production, leftover inventory should last a while before the car is completely gone.

Z4 G29 sales peaked in 2019, the car’s first full year on the market. BMW moved 15,827 units that year, but it was all downhill from there. Demand fell with each passing year, with only 9,744 cars sold in 2025. Consequently, it’s easy to see why the company isn’t rushing to bring a new Z car to market. According to our sources, a next-generation Z4 isn’t happening anytime soon.

The 4 Series G23 Is BMW’s Last Convertible

With the Z4 and 8 Series Convertible out of the picture, BMW is left with a single open-top model in its lineup: the 4 Series. Expect the G23 to continue until around 2029, but details about a new cabrio for the 2030s remain murky. However, it seems highly unlikely the company won’t offer at least one convertible going into the next decade. Even if these are niche cars by nature and don’t generate optimal sales volume, it’s hard to imagine BMW’s lineup without one.

With reports suggesting an i4 two-door coupe has been approved for production, perhaps BMW will follow up with an electric convertible at some point next decade. Whether a combustion-engine cabrio would still be feasible by then is anyone’s guess. The EU wants automakers to slash CO2 fleet-wide emissions by 90% in 2035 compared to 2021 levels, leaving very little wiggle room for gas engines to survive in Europe.

Z cars have come and gone over the years, with production gaps between some generations. When the quirky Z1 with vertical sliding doors bowed out in 1991, the first-generation Z3 didn’t arrive until 1995. Then the gorgeous Z8 came along in 1999, paving the way for the Z4 E85/E86 (2003-2008) and the Z4 E89 (2009-2016). The Z4 G29 didn’t reach the assembly line until 2018, and now it’s gone. Its Supra coupe sibling is also about to be retired. Unlike BMW, Toyota has already pledged to bring the iconic name back.