The 2028 BMW X3 M (ZA5) drops the “i” and the S58 for four motors, and reportedly rolls out of Debrecen in November 2027.

Article Summary Production is reportedly set for November 2027 in Debrecen, Hungary, alongside the electric X4 M (ZA7), with US cars likely arriving as 2028 models.

The iX3 M60 xDrive BMW revealed in October makes 603 hp, leaving a gap of roughly 200 hp to the full M car.

There’s no price yet, but the iX3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500 and the X3 M50 at $67,500, and the 630-hp Porsche Macan Turbo Electric is the obvious rival.

The next X3 M is set to out-muscle the XM. Our sources put the electric BMW X3 M at a minimum of 800 hp, close to 300 hp more than the last X3 M Competition and more than the 738 hp of the XM Label Red, BMW M’s flagship SUV. It gets there with four motors, one per wheel, using hardware from the electric M3, and without the S58 inline-six that powered the F97.

BMW hasn’t officially acknowledged the ZA5 yet, even though we’ve seen plenty of prototypes out there. Yet, still treat the details below as informed reporting rather than a spec sheet, since some of them could still change before the X3 M reaches showrooms in early 2028.

Why BMW Is Calling It The X3 M, Not The iX3 M

Fans have called the car the iX3 M since its codename surfaced in 2023, but the badge won’t say that. We first heard early in 2025 that the electric M version of the iX3 would be called simply BMW X3 M, and a second source confirmed it in August of that year. The M3 follows the same rule. At Le Mans in June, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel suggested the M3 name belongs to the car rather than the drivetrain, and the roof graphics on the ZA0 prototype spell out M3 with no extra letter.

Dropping the “i” also spares BMW from selling an iX3 M next to an iX3 M60, a pairing that would confuse even the people who memorize chassis codes. BMWBLOG first published ZA0 for the electric M3 and ZA5 for the electric X3 M in September 2023, and the same report linked ZA7 to the X4 M. The numbering mirrors the regular Neue Klasse cars, so the NA5 iX3 becomes ZA5 in M form.

Built On Neue Klasse With The Electric M3’s Hardware

The ZA5 is the M version of the NA5 iX3, which puts it on Neue Klasse with an 800-volt electrical system and BMW’s Heart of Joy, the central computer that coordinates torque distribution and suspension. With a motor at each wheel, that computer effectively becomes the M car’s differential, and how well M tunes it will decide whether this thing drives like an X3 M or like a very fast appliance.

The X3 M takes its core technology from the electric M3, and BMW has been fairly open about that car lately. It has confirmed four motors, one per wheel, with a front axle that decouples for pure rear-wheel drive. The motors are packaged in two drive units with their own gearboxes, which BMW calls the most powerful drive units M has used. BMW has also said that all full M electric cars will use four motors, which is why we expect the X3 M to get the same layout.

The M3’s battery is an M-specific pack with more than 100 kWh of usable energy, built from a performance version of BMW’s Gen6 cylindrical cells and used as a structural part of the car. It remains to be seen whether the X3 M will pack a larger battery which will give the car more range on either the EPA or WLTP cycles.

What The Prototypes Reveal About The Design

We first caught the ZA5 testing in Munich in October 2025, and another prototype turned up near the Nürburgring a few weeks later. Both wore full camouflage over iX3 bodywork, but the wrap couldn’t hide a power dome on the hood, a much more aggressive rear apron with a central diffuser scoop, or big drilled brake discs with blue M calipers behind black wheels. Expect wider arches and a lower stance as well, though the camouflage makes it hard to judge how much wider the fenders really are.

The electric M3 fills in some of the gaps. BMW has showed us the square Track Lights at the outer corners of the M Concept Neue Klasse’s bumpers, so they might be headed to other future full M cars as well. The hood is the open question. The M3 prototypes show the functional V-shaped vent from the M Concept Neue Klasse, which cools the drive hardware and takes over the space where the i3 has its front trunk. The X3 M prototypes show a raised dome rather than an obvious vent, so the SUV may hold on to the frunk the sedan likely gives up. We wouldn’t bet either way until the camouflage comes off.

Inside, expect the Neue Klasse cabin from the iX3, with Panoramic Vision across the base of the windshield and iDrive X, plus M-specific seats, trim, and graphics. The sound is the part BMW keeps changing its mind about. M recorded its inline-six, V8, and V10 engines for its electric cars, then dropped the idea of a nostalgia soundtrack, but simulated gear changes are staying because the division considers them necessary.

At Least 800 Horsepower From An X3

When we first spied the ZA5, our sources put output at a minimum of 800 hp, and nothing since has pointed lower. Our February report on the X4 M had the X3 M, X4 M, and electric M3 all clearing 800 hp, and the 800 to 900 hp range floated for the M3 is likely to apply to both SUVs. BMW hasn’t published a figure for any of them.

For scale, the F97 X3 M Competition made 503 hp (510 PS) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) from its S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six after the 2021 facelift, and ran 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds. The iX3 50 xDrive has 463 hp (345 kW) from two motors. Between them, a dual-motor iX3 M60 expected to top 600 hp is entering production in Debrecen next March. On the combustion side, the X3 M50 xDrive just went up to 437 hp in the US, and since no new gasoline X3 M is coming, that’s as far as the inline-six goes in this generation.

M doesn’t seem interested in winning a spec-sheet war, though. Van Meel has called many rivals’ four-digit outputs “more or less absurd” and argues the hard part is getting rid of heat, not making power. The brief for the M3 is a car that can run several track sessions without fading, and the X3 M has the harder version of that job.

We expect the M3 to weigh more than 2,000 kg (4,409 lb), and a taller SUV with a battery at least as large will carry more. If the X3 M also gets the M3’s rear-drive mode, as expected, BMW will be selling an 800+ hp family SUV with a setting that makes it rear-wheel drive, which is either the best or the worst idea M has had in years, depending on who’s driving.

When Will The Electric X3 M Arrive?

Insiders first reported the timing as in November 2027 at Plant Debrecen in Hungary, the same factory that builds the iX3. The X4 M (ZA7) is reportedly scheduled for the same month at the same plant. Deliveries should follow in early 2028, so the X3 M will most likely be a 2028 model in the US. As we noted in our preview of BMW’s 2027 launches, the timing is soft and could slide into 2028.

The order follows BMW’s usual pattern of launching the M Performance model before the full M car. The iX3 M60 goes first, the electric M3 should be unveiled early next year and built in Munich alongside the i3, and the X3 M follows at the end of 2027. If BMW reveals it a few months ahead of production, as it often does, expect the debut in the second half of next year.

How Much Will The Electric X3 M Cost?

BMW holds pricing close to their chest until near market launch, but the rest of the X3 range gives a floor. The 2027 iX3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500 before $1,350 destination, and the 2027 X3 M50 xDrive starts at $67,500 before destination. With roughly 340 hp more than the iX3 50 xDrive and a quad-motor powertrain it shares only with the M3 and X4 M, the X3 M should sit well above both, and we’d expect it to land in Porsche territory.

The obvious target is the Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, which makes 630 hp with Launch Control overboost and does 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds. On paper, an 800-hp X3 M beats it by about 170 hp before either one gets near a track.

The X3 M won’t be the only electric M SUV for long. The X4 M follows it down the Debrecen line, and the V8 X5 M reportedly starts production in late 2028, months after an electric X5 M. Anyone who wants an X3 M with an S58 under the hood now has one option, and it’s a used F97.