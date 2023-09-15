BMW has pledged to launch at least six electric vehicles on the Neue Klasse platform between 2025 and 2028. Kicking things off will be a sedan molded after the most recent Vision concept we saw at IAA Munich last week and the next-generation iX3 that has already been previewed by a camouflaged prototype. The identities of the other models have not been officially announced, but we’ve already talked about Munich’s plans for an i3 Touring, iX3, and iX4.

According to a member of the BimmerPost forums who is also a reputable BMW insider, all these cars we’ve mentioned are allegedly getting the M treatment. He claims to be in the know about how the models are known internally: M3 Touring is ZA1, iX3 M is ZA5, and iX4 M is ZA7. The trio will be launched after an electric M3 Sedan (ZA0), expected to land in 2027 with approximately 700 horsepower.

Much like BMW uses different codenames to separate a regular model from an M product, the standard variants of these future EVs are going to have different internal designations: NA0 for the i3 Sedan, NA1 for the i3 Touring, NA5 for the iX3, and NA7 for the iX4. While the next-generation X3 will also be offered with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains for the G45 model, we’re hearing its “coupe” sibling is going to ditch ICEs altogether and come strictly in electric guise.

Although there will be an iX3 M, rumor has it that BMW wants to launch another gasoline-fueled X3 M as the G97. It’s too soon to say what will power it, although the inline-six with some form of electrification seems like an educated guess. The luxury brand already has sporty six-cylinder PHEVs in its portfolio, so the hardware wouldn’t have to be developed from scratch.

All things considered, exciting times are ahead during this transitional period with BMW and the M division heading toward an inevitable electric future. However, the company is in no rush to set an end date for combustion engines as it believes production of ICE-powered vehicles will continue for another 10-15 years.

Source: BimmerPost