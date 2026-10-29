Article Summary The 2027 BMW i3 50 xDrive pairs all-wheel drive with 463 horsepower and an estimated range of up to 468 miles.

BMW says the i3 can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes, with peak DC charging speeds of up to 400 kW.

The electric 3 Series starts at $62,850 in the U.S. and offers features such as a panoramic display, bidirectional charging, and available hands-free driving.

Now in its eighth generation, the BMW 3 Series goes all electric. It’s the second time a BMW has worn the i3 badge, but this time it’s a model with decidedly more widespread appeal. The 2027 BMW i3 is exactly what it sounds like: and electrified version of the 3 Series sedan that effectively replaces the outgoing (and fantastic) 2026 BMW i4. Even with only one model available for now, there’s still a lot to talk about.

2027 BMW i3 Electric Motor and Performance

The i3 50 xDrive is the single launch trim level for the first-ever all-electric 3 Series. As the name suggests, xDrive all-wheel drive comes standard. Thanks to 463 hp and 645 Nm (476 lb-ft) of torque, BMW claims the i3 can scoot from zero to 62 mph in around 4.9 seconds. It tops out at 124 mph (200 km/h). While an i3 M60 xDrive is on the way, likely touting the same 603-hp configuration present in the already-confirmed iX3 M60. Despite the size difference, the i3 weighs a mere 80 kg less than the iX3 SUV; curb weight sits at 2,205 kg (4,861 lbs).

2027 BMW i3 Charging and Range

BMW claims the i3 can charge from 10-80% in just 21 minutes at a DC charger, with charging speeds up to 400 kW. AC charging tops at out 15.4 kW. An NACS port is standard equipment across the EV lineup, and the i3 is no exception. Usable battery capacity is rated at 108.7 kWh for the i3 50 xDrive, the entry model for US customers. The i3 also offers bidirectional charging. BMW claims the new i3 achieves between 446 and 468 miles on a full charge. WLTP estimates place the i3’s range at 710 km.

Interior and Cargo Space

Like most of the Neue Klasse lineup, the electric 3 Series more or less shares its interior with its gas equivalent. No more gauge cluster: that info moves to the base of the windshield via BMW’s Panoramic Display. Veganza upholstery comes standard, but black leather is available for $1,500. Two-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a panoramic glass sunroof all come standard. The $1,100 Comfort Package is worth snagging, adding better seats, a power trunk, and heated steering wheel.

If you care about your rear-seat passengers at all, be sure to check the box for three-zone climate control ($200). You may or may not also want to add rear heated seats for $500. Frankly, it’s a pretty nice option and especially rare in this segment, so we would consider it. Trying to get over the steering wheel? Check the box for the M Steering Wheel. It’s just $150 and gives it a slightly more traditional two-spoke look. The i3 loses a little bit of cargo space to its gas-powered brethren. Well, kind of: trunk space is down to 420 liters/14.8 cubic feet, but it gains a frunk that offers 31 liters/1.1 cubic feet. Frunky. Seats, as usual, fold down with a 40/20/40 split.

2027 i3 Technology and Connectivity

By now you’re likely already familiar with BMW’s controversial decision to eliminate the gauge cluster altogether in iDrive X. Instead, you get the new Panoramic Vision Display, which stretches the width of the windshield, and a 17.9-inch central touchscreen that shows vehicle data, maps, handles Apple CarPlay/Android Auto duties, and even provides climate control functions. All 2027 BMW i3 models come ready to play with ubiquitous BMW features like the My BMW app and Digital Key.

New, AI-assisted voice commands should offer even more usability than they did before (and, if you’re unfamiliar, they were actually pretty dang good already). The $1,900 Technology Package is a bit dear, but it’s also the only way to get BMW’s new 3D head-up display. The other features in the package (Harman Kardon sound, glowing grilles) are available a la carte.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The i3 comes well equipped with driver assistance features before ticking a single option box. Adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, speed-limit assistance, lane keeping, and steering assistance are all present. Mainstays like BMW Assist, automatic high beams, and Park Distance Control also remain standard. The $750 Parking Assistance Package is worthwhile, adding self-parking and a surround-view feature. The $1,750 Driving Assistance Professional allows hands-free driving up to 85 mph. It’s objectively worth the money, but we would likely skip it just to keep the 3er’s value proposition very solid.

2027 BMW i3 Pricing and Production Timeline

In the U.S., the i3 starts at $62,850 including destination. It’s a tough car to shop: Merc’s C-Class EV doesn’t have a price yet. The Tesla Model 3 is a step down in quality, but starts at under $40,000. Then you have cars like the Porsche Taycan ($115,000 or so). Probably the closest competitors are Audi’s A6 Sportback e-tron, which starts at $66,700, and the Lucid Air, which commands just over $70,000. The Audi offers significantly less range, and doesn’t look as good; the Lucid’s drawbacks are decidedly more existential. Either way, i3 production has already started in Munich at BMW’s home plant. Expect model year changeover to occur sometime in early summer 2027.

2027 BMW i3: Our Take

While the gas version of the 2027 BMW 3 Series offers some charms over the EV—namely price and a confirmed M Performance model—the EV model is certainly no slouch. Its increased range and performance relative to older BMW EVs (like the i4) are welcome changes. Styling is a step-up from previous efforts, too. No reason not to go all-in on the i3 from where we’re sitting.