BMW's product chief in Australia says the iX3 50 xDrive is a mid-tier model, hinting that M-flavored variants are on the way.

Article Summary The i3 50 xDrive packs dual electric motors producing a combined 463 hp, but even more powerful versions are coming.

BMW has labeled the i3 50 xDrive a mid-tier model, confirming that at least one higher-performance variant is planned.

Reports suggest an iX3 M60 is on the way, with a full-fat X3 M expected to follow shortly

Additional versions of the new iX3 have been an open secret for a long time. There have been plenty of reports, not to mention spy photos of more aggressive-looking prototypes. However, BMW has stayed tight-lipped about expanding the lineup beyond the 50 xDrive. When it finally did, we got the entry-level iX3 40 instead of any of the long-rumored M-branded models.

Now, there’s finally news about at least one spicy variant positioned above the iX3 50 xDrive. The latter is described by BMW Australia’s product boss as a “mid-tier model.” It’s all the confirmation we need that a more potent version is in the works. Brendan Michel suggested in an interview with Carsales that there’s more to come beyond the 463 electric horses of the 50 xDrive.

“345 kW combined power output is really amazing for what we’d say is our mid-tier model in the whole portfolio.”

But BMW is unlikely to launch a full-fat M model before introducing an M Performance version. The iX3 M60 should lead the way. Production is reportedly starting next March at the same Debrecen plant in Hungary where the other iX3 models are assembled. Logically, the not-quite-M model is expected to offer a healthy power bump over the 50 xDrive. Its dual motors could deliver a combined output of more than 600 horsepower, but nothing is official yet.

The Electric X3 M Will Be A Quad-Motor Monster

BMW has already confirmed that all of its full M electric cars will have quad motors. It can only mean the X3 M will pack some serious punch over the M Performance model. Output should be similar, if not identical, to the electric M3, so expect somewhere in the region of 800 to 850 hp. And yes, it’ll simply be called the X3 M, much like the electric M3 will borrow the name from the iconic sports sedan. The difference is that BMW is developing another six-cylinder M3, but not a new gas-powered X3 M.

Codenamed “ZA5,” the X3 M is reportedly set to enter production in November 2027. If the timeline is accurate, it would put the start of deliveries in early 2028. We believe all camouflaged prototypes depict the true M version, even though logic suggests the M60 will arrive first. BMW presumably has a similar rollout planned for the i3, with the M Performance variant reaching the market before the M3 “ZA0.”

iX4 And I3 Touring May Get The M Treatment As Well

There should be an even greater variety of electric BMWs in this segment carrying the “world’s most powerful letter.” With the iX4 due to debut this fall and the i3 Touring arriving in 2027, both the crossover-coupe and wagon are natural candidates for the M treatment. While the iX4 won’t be joined by another X4 with combustion engines, the i3 Touring will sit alongside a conventionally powered 3 Series Touring. The gas-fueled wagon also seems like a good candidate for M spin-offs. In fact, we’ve already heard insiders say that a “G88” M3 Touring is coming.

All of which is to say BMW M appears to have something for everyone, as long as you’re not looking for a manual gearbox.

Source: Carsales