The new marketing campaign explores what makes a BMW a BMW, highlighting everything from rigorous testing and engineering to design and driving dynamics.

Article Summary The video highlights extreme-weather testing, more than 100,000 kilometers (62,000 miles) of Nürburgring driving per model, and thousands of crash tests.

Design remains a defining trait: The kidney grille and Hofmeister kink are among the familiar styling cues BMW continues to evolve.

BMW takes a jab at automakers cramming their interiors with screens, suggesting that more displays don't necessarily make a better driving experience.

BMW wants to remind everyone what makes its cars special. The German luxury automaker has launched a new international brand campaign built around the slogan “Made Different. To Feel Different.” It aims to highlight the company’s defining characteristics, from driving dynamics and distinctive design to technology, safety, and customer service.

The campaign kicked off globally this week with a 120-second hero film that brings together the various elements of what BMW calls its own way of building cars. The presentation takes a lighthearted approach, using humor and a healthy dose of self-confidence to explain why the company believes its products stand apart from the competition. Rather than relying on a single promotional video, BMW has also prepared a series of shorter films exploring specific areas of its expertise. These cover everything from the company’s ecosystem and customer support to intelligent technology, design, quality, and driving pleasure.

At one point, specifically at the 0:52 mark, BMW takes a subtle jab at competitors that cram their interiors with screens, suggesting that bigger displays and more technology don’t necessarily translate into a better driving experience. Some might find that ironic, considering the direction BMW itself has taken with its latest models. The 7 Series facelift is a particularly good example, with its central 17.9-inch touchscreen, 14.6-inch passenger display, pillar-to-pillar windshield projection, massive 31.3-inch Theatre Screen for rear passengers, and even 5.5-inch screens built into the rear door panels.

A Lot Of Work Goes Into Making A BMW

Screen bonanza aside, BMW is particularly keen to emphasize the extensive testing that goes into developing its vehicles. Its engineers use an advanced driving simulation center that can perform 1.2 million calculations per second, with 36 million data points simulating a 36-kilometer test track. Munich also operates what it describes as the world’s largest and quietest vertical acoustic wind tunnel, where vehicles undergo aerodynamic and acoustic optimization at wind speeds of up to 250 km/h (155 mph).

Testing doesn’t stop there. BMW puts its cars through extreme temperatures in more than 30 countries, accumulating over 1.8 million kilometers (1.1 million miles) of testing. Each model also completes approximately 100,000 kilometers (62,000 miles) at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Safety receives similar attention. Since 2005, BMW has conducted almost 10,000 crash tests, combining physical testing with increasingly sophisticated digital simulations. The company also draws on five decades of research into real-world accidents to improve occupant protection.

The BMW Experience Goes Beyond The Car

That’s not all. The campaign also highlights the company’s commitment to customers after they take delivery. BMW says its global support network includes more than 120,000 service experts working across approximately 4,000 locations. Its 55 logistics centers ship around 1.4 million parts to customers every day.

The company also promotes its Proactive Care service, which aims to identify potential problems before they become bigger headaches. BMW claims it can contact customers within two minutes when a vehicle issue arises, while around 30% of cases can be resolved remotely through the My BMW App. If roadside assistance is required, the company says help should arrive within an hour.

Design is another major part of the campaign, with BMW pointing to familiar styling cues that have evolved over decades. The kidney grille has been part of the brand’s identity since 1933, while the Hofmeister kink first appeared in 1961. The Neue Klasse gives both elements a fresh interpretation, taking a more minimalist approach without abandoning recognizable BMW design features.

Technology and driving dynamics also get plenty of attention. BMW highlights its Intelligent Personal Assistant, which uses natural language to interact with occupants, as well as the new computing architecture introduced with Neue Klasse models. The Heart of Joy control unit coordinates acceleration, braking, and steering, bringing several key driving functions together in one system.

BMW also mentions Symbiotic Drive, its latest approach to combining driver assistance technology with human input. Meanwhile, Panoramic Vision keeps important information within the driver’s field of vision, reinforcing the company’s focus on driver-oriented interiors.

In 2026, when the internet’s attention span is shorter than ever, this is an ambitious attempt to explain the BMW experience in just a couple of minutes. The company clearly believes its identity goes beyond a familiar roundel and a pair of kidneys. As Neue Klasse ushered in a major technological and design shift, BMW made sure its message about what sets the brand apart reached a global audience. A supercar would’ve been even better, but sadly, there’s no M1 successor on the horizon…