A second source has now echoed what we reported earlier this year: the upcoming electric M version of the iX3 will be called simply the BMW X3 M. Despite being fully electric, the model will not carry the “i” prefix traditionally used for BMW’s EV lineup. Instead, it will follow the same naming convention as the upcoming ZA0 M3 electric sedan, which is also expected to retain the classic M3 badge, even as it shifts away from internal combustion.

This small but meaningful naming decision suggests a deliberate move by BMW M to maintain continuity with its most iconic models—even as they transition into the electric era. It also reinforces our earlier reporting that the next-generation X3 M and X4 M (ZA7) will be electric only, with no combustion-powered replacements in the pipeline.

Built on Neue Klasse, Powered by the “Heart of Joy”

The all-electric X3 M will ride on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture and is expected to enter production in 2027, a year after the standard iX3 (codenamed NA5) arrives in 2026. Internally referred to as ZA5, the high-performance SUV will form part of the second wave of Neue Klasse products, following the electric M3 sedan (ZA0) and preceding the X4 M (ZA7).

The M variant is expected to share its base powertrain with the iX3 M60 xDrive, though with an M-specific tune. While no power figures have been officially released, rumors suggest that BMW M is targeting 800 to 900 horsepower for the ZA0 M3, and similar output is likely for the X3 M and X4 M. A quad-motor layout has been hinted at for both models, paired with BMW’s new central vehicle dynamics control unit, known internally as the Heart of Joy.

This system enables near-instant torque vectoring, independent wheel control, and far more granular real-time adjustments than current M xDrive setups. The result could be one of the sharpest-driving performance SUVs on the market—without burning a drop of fuel.

Ultra-Fast Charging and New Driving Capabilities

Built on an 800V electric architecture, the Neue Klasse X3 M will support extremely fast DC charging—just like the iX3 50 xDrive prototype, which added 350 km (217 miles) of range in 10 minutes during recent tests. BMW claims the system can hold peak charging rates of over 400 kW for several minutes before tapering. A full 10–80% state of charge is possible in about 20 minutes, under ideal conditions.

These specs should carry over largely unchanged to the M variant, giving the X3 M not just performance on par with current ICE M cars, but real-world usability and long-distance capability as well.

Bold Design, Familiar Layout

Styling for the X3 M will build on the standard iX3, which is itself inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse X concept. Expect a cleaner, more aerodynamic design with futuristic lighting, flush surfaces, and tight overhangs. But as with previous M SUVs, the X3 M will dial up the aggression with wider arches, lower stance, unique wheels, and a more sculpted front and rear fascia.

Inside, the dashboard layout will follow the Neue Klasse design language: Panoramic Vision, head-up display, iDrive X, and a minimalist interface that blends physical and digital controls. M-specific seats, trim, and performance graphics will likely set it apart from standard models. And for the first time in the model’s history, the X3 M will most likely include a front trunk (frunk)—a practical advantage made possible by the electric platform.

No More Gas-Powered X3 M or X4 M

One of the biggest takeaways from this new information is that there will be no ICE-powered successors to the G01 X3 M and G02 X4 M. The shift to fully electric M SUVs marks a turning point for BMW M and confirms a strategy that has been hinted at for years: prioritize EV development at the top of the performance ladder, starting with halo models like the M3 and X3 M.

This is consistent with the internal rollout order as well. While the standard iX3 (NA5) will launch before the Neue Klasse i3 sedan (NA0), the M3 EV (ZA0) is rumored to debut ahead of the X3 M (ZA5). The X4 M (ZA7) will follow shortly after, likely sharing most of its underpinnings with the ZA5. [Posted by ynguldyn]