Article Summary New images show the M Concept Neue Klasse's motorsport-derived design, including M Yellow Lights, a trimaran front apron, and a ducktail spoiler.

Natural fiber composite replaces carbon fiber on the front splitter, hood vent, diffuser, and roof graphic.

The concept previews BMW's next electric M3, built on a quad-motor Neue Klasse platform with an M-tuned Heart of Joy control unit.

The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse made its North American debut at House of M in downtown Monterey on Thursday evening, two months after it first showed up at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The car also was spotted a few days before during a photoshoot in the iconic Carmel Valley. These new photos give the clearest look yet at a car BMW says previews the next design language for M and, more specifically, the first electric M3.

Racing References, Not Just Racing Colors

BMW isn’t being subtle about where this design came from. The front end reworks the brand’s shark nose into a single lit unit that merges the kidney grille and headlights, and it’s built around what BMW calls M Yellow Lights, a signature drawn directly from the taped-over headlights on BMW’s GT and Le Mans race cars, including the M Hybrid V8 currently running in the World Endurance Championship. Flanking those are twin three-dimensional Track Lights, repeated at the rear around a floating diffuser.

The front apron itself takes its three-part shape from trimaran sailing boats, a structure that also braces the front splitter. The hood carries a V-shaped air outlet that’s functional rather than decorative, feeding cooling to the electric drivetrain underneath. At the back, a ducktail spoiler sits above that floating diffuser, adding downforce at the rear axle without resorting to a wing, while a deeply recessed Gurney edge stages the BMW logo in its own shadow line. The roof gets its own graphic in BMW M colors, and the side profile leans on short overhangs and heavily flared wheel arches to push the hips out wide, giving the car a planted, muscular stance that’s closer to a touring car than a sedan.

The centerpiece color is a newly developed Monza Red metallic, paired with red-and-blue coded center-lock wheels that echo the M logo directly on the hub. Just as notable is what’s missing: carbon fiber. BMW has swapped it for natural fiber composite across the front splitter, hood vent, diffuser, and roof graphic, the first time the material has appeared in a refined, branded finish rather than its raw woven form. BMW has said this material direction is intended for production M cars, not just the concept.

A Cockpit Stripped Down To Bucket Seats And Harnesses

Inside, the concept trades the usual Neue Klasse airiness for something closer to a GT car. Four newly developed bucket seats, front and rear, use structural elements made from that same natural fiber, upholstered in a two-tone Bathurst Blue and Berry Red Merino leather that maps to BMW M’s color identity. Red five-point harnesses replace conventional belts, and black nubuck leather, a first for any M car, covers the steering wheel, door panels, and roll bar.

The dashboard floats in black knit material and lights up on startup with an M-specific hexagonal pattern. Instrumentation runs through BMW’s Panoramic iDrive setup, powered by iDrive X, with an M-tuned UI that pulls the driver display, red-accented gear selector, and shift paddle graphics into a single sightline rather than scattering them across separate screens. It’s the same panoramic display architecture BMW has been rolling out across the Neue Klasse lineup, but reworked with M-specific fonts, colors, and layouts so the car reads as a performance model the moment it wakes up.

The Next M3 Wears This First

BMW hasn’t confirmed power figures, battery capacity, or range for the concept, and it’s careful to call this a design and engineering preview rather than a production reveal. But the quad-motor layout and the M-specific version of the Heart of Joy control unit are the same architecture expected to underpin the next M3, and BMW has been explicit that this concept is the clearest signal yet of what that car looks like before it arrives around 2027.

After Monterey, the concept moves to the BMW paddock at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca, then closes out the week on the Concept Lawn at Pebble Beach, sharing that stage with the Vision BMW ALPINA. It’s a lot of exposure for a one-off, and that’s the point. BMW wants as many people as possible deciding, ahead of time, whether an electric M3 wearing yellow lights and a ducktail spoiler still counts as an M3. BMW M CEO Frank van Meel assures that this is a real M3…