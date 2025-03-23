The BMW X3 M has long been one of our favorite modern M Series vehicles. Whether in standard guise, more aggressive Competition trim, or tuned to 600 horsepower, the X3 M is a joy behind the wheel. But that’s only part of the reason we’ll miss it. As BMW has confirmed there won’t be another X3 M anytime soon, we’ll mourn the loss of what is arguably one of the most cohesive M products this side of the 2010s.

The Perfect Mix of Usability and Performance

The X3 M is, essentially, an SUV with a bunch of go-fast parts tacked on. While that may seem like an oversimplification, it’s exactly how the vehicle behaves. Being, at its core, an X3, its size is perfect for a family of four or for carting friends around while still having ample storage space. But when it’s just driver and machine and the road gets twisty, the X3 M’s 503 horsepower (in Competition guise, anyway) and aggressive suspension and wheel/tire setup allows you to challenge the laws of physics with a smile on your face. Its size pays dividends, too, translating to a more nimble and surefooted companion than larger M cars like the X5 M.

Of course, the car is ultimately a compromise on both fronts. The high-strung six under the hood doesn’t sip fuel like the regular X3. Nor is the full-blown M as comfortable in daily driving scenarios as a base car. Similarly, you won’t experience the same handling as more dedicated M cars, like the G80 M3 or even F87 M2. But the X3 M is just so damn good at pulling double duty, you might not notice.

Under-the-Radar Styling

The old-school M delights don’t stop with the X3 M’s balance of dynamics and livability. The X3 M also had extremely subtle styling, which to our eye is a lot more in line with some of the M division’s greatest hits like the E39 M5 and E46 M3. Looking at the X3 M, you’ll find exactly zero crazy wings or funky grille designs. You will find time-honored traditions, like special wing mirrors, a quad-tipped exhaust, and a subtly tweaked bumper design. But aside from those touches and cues like bigger wheels and painted brakes—which were also available on some lesser X3 models—the X3 M’s design is downright restrained. And you certainly won’t see it coming from as far away as the G80 M3 or G82 M4.

Just Say No to Big Screens

The last of the X3 M models rolled off the factory floor in 2024, and like the similarly phased-out M8, continued to offer an older screen design that some find less intrusive and perhaps more intuitive. Some pretty objective points in favor of the older system include a more integrated look, particularly for the gauge cluster. Even better, iDrive 7 still offers the bare essentials—Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice commands/navigation. Graphically, newer iDrive system deliver a better experience, but that’s hardly the most important thing while driving. The X3 M was one of the latest M cars you could buy new that still had the smaller screens—and we’ll miss it for that.

One of a Kind

The X3 M stops just short of being what we’d call “peerless.” There are other options, and even compelling ones, like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and AMG’s GLC 63 S. The Stelvio does pretty good justice to the X3 M, utilizing a revvy twin-turbo six-pot to deliver 505 horsepower and even weighing a bit less than the BMW. But its start price was around $93,000—nearly $20,000 more dear than the X3 M. The big-boy Mercedes—while it was still available—had a similar pricing problem, so you might have to step down to the 43 model which relies on a much less interesting powertrain, an inline-four with just 416 horsepower. Cool, but not quite the same.

The point is, these are the most compelling alternatives to the X3 M, and they either aren’t all that compelling or are priced quite a bit higher than where the X3 M was positioned. With BMW unwilling to continue the X3 M’s lineage with a next-gen X3 M, a $75,000 hole is left in the super SUV market. The closest real competition is the Macan GTS, but that’s still a steep $89,000 base price.

I have no doubt that the years will look kindly upon the X3 M as good ones get scarce. As what is likely to be one of few future classic SUVs, the opportunity to snag one at a decent price may come and go before you realize it. Either way, we’ll miss the X3 M and desperately hope BMW finds a way to get a new one into production.