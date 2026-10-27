The 2027 BMW iX4 (NA7) 50 xDrive starts at €75,900 in Germany, while the 603-hp iX4 M60 in Frozen Pure Red still has no price.

The BMW iX4 50 xDrive we photographed this week lists for €86,660 in Germany before delivery, €10,760 more than its €75,900 base price. Nearby we also spotted an iX4 M60 xDrive in matte BMW Individual Frozen Pure Red, the color BMW chose for the M60’s official photos and its public debut at the Athens auto show earlier this month.

Both are examples of the NA7, the electric coupe-SUV that replaces the G02 X4, which ended production in 2025 without a gas-powered successor. The iX4 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive go on sale in March 2027.

What Does €86,660 Buy In A BMW iX4 50 xDrive?

The 50 xDrive starts is painted Eucalyptus Green, the metallic green BMW introduced on the Neue Klasse iX3, and rides on 21-inch M aerodynamic wheels in style 1051 M Bicolor. Inside, a bicolor Agave Green interior picks up the paint color.

How The iX4 50 xDrive Differs From The iX3 It’s Built On

Below the beltline, the iX4 is an iX3. The two share their 4,782-mm (188.3-inch) length, 1,895-mm (74.6-inch) width and 2,897-mm (114.1-inch) wheelbase. The iX4’s roof sits 40 mm (1.6 inches) lower and slopes down to a decklid spoiler, and every iX4 gets the M Sport package as standard.

The 50 xDrive uses the iX3’s two motors, which make 345 kW (463 hp) and 645 Nm (475 lb-ft). That’s enough for 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.9 seconds and a limited 210 km/h (130 mph).

The coupe roof pays off in range. With the same 108.7-kWh usable battery, the iX4 50 xDrive is rated at up to 828 km (514 miles) WLTP, 23 km more than the iX3 50 xDrive, and it charges at up to 400 kW. The cost is cargo space: 490 liters (17.3 cubic feet) behind the rear seats, 30 liters less than the iX3. Trading 30 liters of trunk for 23 km of range is about as fair a deal as coupe-SUVs offer.

The iX4 M60 In Frozen Pure Red Is A Full Second Quicker

The iX4 M60 xDrive makes 450 kW (603 hp) and 875 Nm (645 lb-ft), good for 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and 240 km/h (149 mph). The F98 X4 M Competition, the last full M version of BMW’s coupe-SUV, made 503 hp, so its electric successor beats it by 100 hp without being a full M car.

It uses the same battery as the 50 xDrive and is rated at up to 777 km (483 miles) WLTP, 23 km more than the iX3 M60. BMW adds an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential, adaptive M suspension with its own tuning, retuned variable-ratio steering and M Sport brakes.

This iX4 M60 wears 22-inch M Y-spoke wheels in style 1054 M Bicolor, red high-gloss brake calipers and M Yellow Lights, with BMW’s M Black interior design inside. Frozen Pure Red is a matte BMW Individual paint which looks fantastic in real life.

When Can You Order The iX4 M60, And What Will It Cost?

BMW hasn’t priced the iX4 M60 yet. Orders open in Germany in January 2027, and production starts in March, with deliveries following the 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive. In the US, the iX4 50 xDrive starts at $66,200 before destination ($67,695 with the $1,495 destination fee), and the M60 arrives later in 2027. Every iX4 is built in Debrecen, Hungary, on the same line as the iX3.

Until BMW publishes the M60’s price, the €86,660 green car is the best guide to what a well-optioned iX4 costs in Germany. The M60’s extra 140 hp and rear differential will have to justify however much more BMW asks for it in January.