Much like in Europe, the US also gets an optional Black Package for the X3 M50, bringing an assortment of dark accents. The extra power comes standard.

Article Summary The 2027 BMW X3 M50 xDrive gains 44 hp in the US, bringing its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six to 437 hp.

A new Black Package adds exclusive 22-inch Jet Black wheels, black exterior badges, M Sport brake calipers, and extra Alcantara trim.

All X3 models get interior upgrades starting in December 2026, including additional ambient lighting, stainless-steel cargo-sill protectors, and more.

Better late than never, BMW is finally giving the US-spec X3 M50 xDrive the power upgrade European buyers have enjoyed for weeks. The M Performance SUV gains 44 horsepower for the 2027 model year, boosting its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six output to 437 hp. It also gets a new Black Package for those who think the regular X3 M50 doesn’t look quite sinister enough.

That’s not all, as BMW has also revised the exhaust system to give the engine a deeper, more resonant sound. In the US, the 2027 X3 M50 xDrive now reaches 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, or a tenth of a second sooner than before. Using the one-foot rollout method, it gets the job done in four seconds flat.

The optional Black Package is exclusive to the X3 M50 and adds 22-inch Jet Black 1134M alloy wheels, the largest factory wheels ever offered on the X3. High-gloss black M Sport brake calipers feature monochrome M logos, while the exterior badges and model designation get a black finish with silver outlines. For clarity, BMW isn’t forcing buyers to get the Black Package for the extra oomph. Going forward, the standard X3 M50 makes 437 hp.

The BMW X3 M50’s Interior Is Now Even Darker

The dark treatment continues inside, where black Alcantara covers parts of the dashboard, the area ahead of the central display, the smartphone charging tray, the door trim, and the center-console armrest. The front headrests feature embossed M logos, while the black Alcantara and Veganza upholstery gets blue stitching and piping.

BMW also throws in aluminum-carbon interior trim, M seatbelts, black floor mats with M-color accents, and glass details on selected controls. The steering wheel also gets a special leather-covered airbag module. The result is a more distinctive cabin, although the Black Package is purely cosmetic. You don’t get any additional horsepower by ticking that box.

The package costs $3,800 in the United States. The 2027 X3 M50 xDrive starts at $67,500, before the $1,350 destination and handling charge, bringing the total to $68,850 before options. Add the Black Package, and the starting price rises to $72,650.

Every X3 Gets A Nicer Cabin

BMW isn’t limiting all the changes to its hottest X3. Starting in December, the entire lineup will receive several interior improvements, including a PVC Softskin surface ahead of the central display and a revised stitching pattern on the instrument panel.

Ambient lighting will illuminate the center-console storage compartment and interior door handles, while a redesigned glovebox opener adds another small change. Stainless-steel cargo-sill protectors round out the updates, and X3 M50 models equipped with the Black Package also receive Dark Silver door-sill finishers with black M logos.

These are relatively minor tweaks rather than a proper refresh. We’ve heard through the grapevine that a proper Life Cycle Impulse is still a long way off. For now, BMW is making incremental improvements to its popular SUV while giving the M50 a welcome performance boost.

It’s also worth remembering that the X3 M50 remains an M Performance model rather than a full-fat M car. BMW isn’t working on another gasoline-powered X3 M. However, an electric successor is expected to bring four motors and potentially around 800 horsepower when the “ZA5” launches in 2027.