BMW is targeting more than 40 new models by 2027. Here is what migh be on that list.

Article Summary BMW is preparing a new G50 3 Series, a China-only long-wheelbase G58 sedan, and the electric ZA0 M3, all arriving alongside a redesigned NB5 iX1.

Facelifts are coming for the 5 Series, M5 sedan and Touring, and 7 Series, the last of which revives ALPINA in both gas and electric i7 form.

A new G67 X7, a China-only long-wheelbase X5, and electric X3 M and X4 M variants are expected to round out BMW's busiest year yet.

BMW plans more than 40 new or updated models by the end of 2029, and a good chunk of that avalanche lands in a single calendar year: a facelifted 5 Series, a new-generation electric X1, a stretched X5 built only for China, and the long-rumored electric M3 are all expected within the same twelve months.

The 3 Series Splits Into Two Platforms

For the first time, the 3 Series will be built on two completely different architectures at once. The combustion G50 sedan and G51 Touring stay on CLAR II, the same evolution of the platform underneath the G20 and the current G45 X3, while the electric i3 moves to BMW’s dedicated Neue Klasse underpinnings.

BMW design boss Adrian van Hooydonk has said the goal is to make the two nearly indistinguishable at a glance, though the electric i3 gets a shorter front overhang since it doesn’t need to package a combustion engine. Spy shots of the G50’s production body already show a horizontal glass panel folding the headlights into the kidney surround, a look borrowed from the Vision Neue Klasse concept.

While the BMW i3 started its production already at the Munich Plant, the G50 will enter production by the end of this year in Dingolfing. China is getting its own long-wheelbase 3 Series under the G58 code. The electric i3 Touring, NA1 will follow in Munich sometimes in 2027.

The bigger story is the ZA0, a fully electric M3. BMW is reportedly building both a gasoline G84 M3 (arriving in 2028) and the electric ZA0 in parallel rather than picking one over the other, and reports peg the ZA0’s output somewhere in the 800 to 900 horsepower range. That’s a notable hedge for a division that has spent years unsure whether an electric M3 would alienate the faithful.

5 Series and 7 Series Get Their Mid-Cycle Refresh

The G60 sedan and G61 Touring are due for a Life Cycle Impulse that’s more substantial than BMW’s usual mid-cycle shuffle. Early spy shots suggested a full Neue Klasse face, complete with the wide kidney treatment from the Neue Klasse family, though more recent sightings point to a milder evolution that keeps a version of today’s grille rather than going all-in.

What isn’t in question is the interior: the LCI brings Panoramic Vision, the windshield-projected display architecture already seen on the 7 Series LCI and the Neue Klasse iX3 and i3, along with the new iDrive X software and, reportedly, the death of the rotary iDrive controller. Production is currently pointed at July 2027 in Dingolfing, roughly the midpoint of the G60’s production run. The G90 M5 sedan and G99 M5 Touring get the same treatment on a similar timeline.

The G70 7 Series facelift is already out in the world, having debuted at the Beijing Auto Show and started production in July 2026.

What lands in 2027 is the follow-up: BMW has confirmed a full ALPINA revival built entirely in-house for the first time. Carrying its own internal code, G72, rather than sharing the G70’s designation, the 7 Series ALPINA models will offer both a V8 and an all-electric drivetrain.

ALPINA is reportedly moving upmarket generally, with the G67 X7 next in line for the treatment and smaller models like the B3 and B4 left to fade out.

X1, X2, and iX1 Diverge For The First Time

The compact crossovers are splitting strategies. The combustion U11 X1 and U10 X2 get a mid-cycle facelift with Operating System X, Panoramic Vision, and a new 17.9-inch central display, but the powertrains carry over largely unchanged. Production of that facelift is currently expected around July 2027, which effectively makes it a 2028 model year update in the U.S. despite BMW’s own materials referring to it as the “2027” facelift in some markets, a mismatch that has caused plenty of confusion among X1 owners trying to time an order.

The iX1 skips that facelift entirely and jumps straight to a new generation. Codenamed NB5, the next iX1 moves off the shared X1 platform and onto Neue Klasse, switching from front-wheel drive to a rear-biased layout across every variant, picking up sixth-generation cylindrical battery cells, and borrowing the vertical kidney grille and electric door handles already seen on the iX3.

BMW is reportedly targeting November 2027 for series production at Regensburg, which recently completed a three-week shutdown to install the equipment needed to marry Neue Klasse battery packs to vehicle bodies. It’s not unprecedented for BMW to skip a facelift generation this way; the F40 1 Series and F44 2 Series Gran Coupe both did the same.

The Long-Wheelbase X5 and The Next X7

BMW has confirmed a long-wheelbase X5 for China, internally coded G78, arriving roughly a year after the standard G65 X5’s global debut. At 3,165 mm, its wheelbase is longer than the X7’s, and it borrows the 7 Series’ 31.3-inch Theater Screen along with driver-assistance technology co-developed with the Chinese firm Momenta. BMW has ruled out bringing long-wheelbase X5s to North America or Europe, but has left the door open to expanding availability the way it already has with India, where stretched versions of the 3 Series, 5 Series, and iX1 already sell well.

The G67 X7 is the bigger news at the top of the SUV range. BMW’s outgoing CEO confirmed the second-generation X7 for production in 2027, and dealers who previewed it in Nashville say BMW is pushing for even more separation from the X5 than before. Spy photos and dealer accounts both point to the X7 keeping its split headlights and its two-piece split tailgate, two details the X5 has abandoned in its newest generation.

A first-ever electric iX7 is confirmed to join the lineup, and ALPINA is expected to give the X7 its own version, likely under the G69 code, following the G72 7 Series ALPINA. Production is currently pointed at fall 2027 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Electric M Twins Arrive Late

BMW M’s electrification push extends to its compact SUVs. The X3 M and X4 M are both going electric-only, dropping the combustion inline-six entirely, and both will drop the “i” prefix the way the M3 does, so the electric SUVs will simply be called X3 M and X4 M rather than iX3 M.

Internally they’re ZA5 and ZA7, and both are reportedly targeting a 2027 production at BMW’s new Debrecen plant in Hungary, the same facility building the standard iX3. That timing puts them at the tail end of the calendar year, likely making them 2028 model year cars in the U.S. Power figures haven’t been confirmed, but the same 800-to-900-horsepower range floated for the ZA0 M3 has come up for both crossovers as well.

The non-M electric X4, the iX4, arrives earlier under the NA7 code and will also be built exclusively at Debrecen, ending the X4’s long association with Spartanburg.

What’s Still Uncertain

None of this is a confirmed BMW roadmap; it’s a forecast built from prior spy shots, dealer previews, and insider reporting, including details attributed to ynguldyn on the bimmerpost forums. Timing on the ZA5 and ZA7 in particular is soft enough that either could slide into 2028 if BMW decides two electric M crossovers don’t need to launch in the same window as the X5 and X7 updates. So this is our best guess for now. We’ll keep updating this list as spy shots, dealer previews, and BMW’s own announcements narrow the picture further.