Article Summary BMW hinted at why the electric M3 will be called M3, not iM3, because the nameplate is defined by performance and driving dynamics, not powertrain.

BMW M CEO Frank Van Meel and design chief Oliver Heilmer shared more details on the future electric M3 during a panel in Le Mans.

BMW is also moving toward a unified design language across all M products, previewed by the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse.

Le Mans is a strange place to discuss an electric sedan that’s still a year away. But there we were, in a panel with Frank Van Meel, BMW M CEO, and Oliver Heilmer, Head of BMW Compact Class, Neue Klasse and BMW M Design, talking about what the future electric BMW M3 will mean for the brand. Even though it wasn’t spelled out exactly, the hint was clear: the new electric BMW M3 won’t differentiate itself in name, philosophy and design from the combustion-powered, future, BMW M3 (G84).

The answer is the one we’ve been hinting at ourselves for years now: there is no iM3, but rather an M3, or even more exactly, two or three M3s, in case the touring gets approved also.

Van Meel was direct about why it’s important to talk “M3”. BMW’s position is that the “i” prefix signals an EV-first architecture or sub-brand, and the M3 is neither. It’s a performance car. The drivetrain is one detail inside a larger definition. What makes an M3 an M3, in BMW’s framing, is performance, driving dynamics, and the technology that serves both of those things. Swap the engine for motors and the car is still an M3 in the same way that swapping from a manual to a DCT didn’t make the G80 something else.

That’s a defensible argument. It’s also the kind of argument that only works if the car actually delivers. The iX M60 is technically an M car, and not everyone would agree it earned the badge the traditional way. The electric M3 will face more scrutiny, not less, because it carries one of the most historically loaded nameplates in BMW’s catalog.

One Design Language For M

The naming decision isn’t the only thing BMW wants to standardize. Heilmer was clear that the design language for M products is going in one direction, not several. The goal is a visual identity that reads as M regardless of the model or the powertrain. No more situations where the M3 and the M5 feel like they were designed by different teams with different briefs.

The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse is where you can see that thinking made physical. It’s not a production preview in the traditional sense, but BMW doesn’t show concepts without intent. The surfacing, the proportions, the way the face is structured, those are not without purpose. They’re directions of what’s to come. Whatever the production electric M3 looks like, it will owe something to that concept.

That’s not necessarily reassuring or alarming on its own. BMW’s current M3 design divides people sharply. The G80’s face was controversial in a way that the E46 and E90 never were. Whether a unified M design language means the controversy gets resolved or gets locked in more permanently across more products is a real question that BMW didn’t fully answer.

The Iconic M3 Nameplate

The purist reaction to an electric M3 was always going to be complicated. The E46 M3 is the high-water mark for a lot of BMW fans, and it made its case on the back of a naturally aspirated straight-six that rewarded attention and effort. Every generation since has added weight, added power, and recalibrated what the car is for. The G80 is faster than any M3 before it. It’s also heavier, and it doesn’t make the same case to the same audience.

An electric M3 continues that trajectory. It will almost certainly be faster in a straight line. It will be heavier. Whether it can feel like an M3 in the corners, on a back road, over the course of a long drive, is the question that doesn’t get answered by a panel at Le Mans. It gets answered when journalists and customers put real miles on the car.

What BMW got right by calling it the M3 is that it refuses to pre-segregate its audience. The iM3 name would have announced itself as an EV first and an M car second. M3 says: this is an M3. You decide what you think about that after you drive it. That’s a harder standard to meet, and probably the right one.