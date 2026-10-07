The first M Performance electric car in BMW’s modern Neue Klasse lineup is here, and its impressive specs wouldn’t look out of place on an actual M car.

Article Summary The iX3 M60 comes standard with all-wheel drive and a dual-motor setup producing 603 hp and 875 Nm (645 lb-ft) of torque.

It takes just 3.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) and tops out at 149 mph (240 km/h).

Despite its performance focus, the electric SUV is estimated to cover as much as 754 kilometers (468 miles) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle.

As expected, BMW has wasted little time giving the second-generation iX3 the M Performance treatment. The first hot derivative among the modern Neue Klasse wave of EVs brings some seriously impressive numbers to the table, so much so that they wouldn’t look out of place on an actual M car. That makes the wait even harder for the real X3 M, which arrives later.

In the meantime, the iX3 M60 temporarily serves as the range-topping model in the “NA5” portfolio. As we suspected, it’s a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive affair with much more punch than the iX3 50 xDrive. With one electric motor mounted at each axle, the M Performance electric crossover delivers a combined 603 hp.

That represents a massive 140-hp increase, and as you can imagine, torque is also way up. BMW rates the dual-motor setup at 875 Nm (645 lb-ft), a significant 230 Nm (169 lb-ft) boost over the iX3 50 xDrive. Thanks to the extra muscle, the M Performance version needs just 3.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h), shaving a full second off the 50 xDrive’s time. Not only is it quicker, but it’s also faster. Yes, there’s a distinction between the two comparative adjectives. Top speed jumps from 130 mph (210 km/h) to 149 mph (240 km/h) for those Autobahn drives.

Performance Comes First, But Efficiency Is Still Solid

And because this is a Neue Klasse, performance isn’t the only party trick. The iX3 M60 has the same 108.7-kWh usable battery pack (112.2 kWh in the US). Needless to say, it’s not as efficient, but a claimed 468 miles (754 kilometers) of range on a single charge in the WLTP cycle is still impressive. Charging at 400 kW takes only 10 minutes to add 211 miles (340 kilometers) of range. If you’re still worried about range anxiety, stick with the iX3 50 xDrive, which can cover up to 500 miles (805 kilometers) on a full charge. In the United States, standard specification includes AC Charging Professional with a maximum AC charging rate of 15.4 kW.

BMW says there is also a newly developed stator and a more powerful inverter—rated at 420 A instead of 300 A—raise peak and continuous output and torque.

Two New Sport Drive Modes, Boost Button, And Yellow Lights

That’s not all. The driver can access dedicated M Sport and M Sport Plus My Modes, along with a Boost Mode button on the steering wheel for when subtlety isn’t the priority. As we’ve seen on the M350, i3 M60, and X5 M60e, the iX3 M60 is easy to spot thanks to a range of M-specific styling touches. Most obvious are the new M Yellow Lights, inspired by BMW’s motorsport cars and particularly the M Hybrid V8 race car.

The lighting theme continues with the illuminated kidney elements, which incorporate three M-inspired light elements on either side and an illuminated M logo. Black high-gloss roof rails, M mirror caps with the familiar M-color striping, an M badge on the flanks, and an M-specific rear spoiler with two aero blades further separate the M60 from the rest of the iX3 herd. The rear end also gets a black diffuser and an M60 badge finished in the new M design.

The BMW iX3 M60 Gets M Upgrades Inside And Out

Standard wheels measure 21 inches, while BMW will offer 22-inch M aerodynamic wheels exclusively for the M Performance version. Specially developed 21-inch sport tires will also be available, along with 25 “special request” body colors available at launch. Inside, the M treatment continues with standard M Sport seats, M seat belts, an M Sport steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker, and illuminated M logos integrated into the front headrests. It’s predictably a veritable M fest.

Production will begin at the Debrecen plant in Hungary next spring, with orders opening in late January. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but given the hardware and positioning, don’t expect this to be the bargain Neue Klasse model. For reference, an iX3 50 xDrive with the M Professional Package starts at $66,850 in the United States. In Germany, the M Sport Package Pro kicks off at €77,400.

The iX3 M60 certainly whets our appetite for the return of the X3 M. Well, minus its inline-six engine. The ZA5 is widely believed to arrive by the end of next year with a quad-motor setup lifted straight from the recently teased M3. Knowing that the not-quite-M model has already entered the 600-hp territory only reinforces our belief that the full-fat M will have over 800 hp. Yes, pretty soon, BMW will sell an X3 with supercar-beating power.