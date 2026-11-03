The BMW Group now sees a 2026 Automotive EBIT margin of -0.5% to +0.5%, down from 1-3%, on Q4 charges for Gen5 exits and restructuring.

Article Summary Without the one-time charges, BMW still expects an Automotive margin above 2% and free cash flow above €2.5 billion.

Strong Neue Klasse demand lets BMW retire some Gen5-based models early, though it hasn’t said which ones.

Car deliveries are now expected to fall moderately in 2026, while the share of fully electric cars rises slightly.

The BMW Group now guides an Automotive EBIT margin of -0.5% to +0.5% for 2026, down from 1-3%, after deciding to retire some Gen5-based models sooner than planned. BMW now expects its Automotive EBIT margin for 2026 to land between -0.5% and +0.5%, which puts a small loss on the car side in play. The corridor was 1% to 3% as recently as June, and Automotive return on capital employed drops to -1% to +1% from 1% to 5%.

That’s a steep slide for one year: before June, BMW was guiding a 4% to 6% margin, and it cut that figure citing a weaker Chinese market and higher energy costs tied to the Middle East conflict. This time BMW says the operating business held up in a solid third quarter and points instead to a non-operating charge in the fourth quarter. Excluding the cost of its portfolio and structural measures, BMW still expects a margin above 2%, and it left the Automotive free cash flow target unchanged at more than €2.5 billion.

Why BMW Is Retiring Some Gen5 Electric Models Early

The portfolio half of that charge comes from good news. Demand for Neue Klasse models has stayed high enough that BMW added production shifts early, and the faster ramp-up lets it start phasing out older vehicle and technology generations ahead of schedule, including selected models based on Gen5 battery technology. BMW didn’t name those models. Gen5 cells sit under the i5, i7, and current iX, and BMWBLOG reported in April that the iX and i4 are leaving the US market as the Neue Klasse iX3 arrives. Plant Debrecen in Hungary added a second iX3 shift in February and built its 50,000th example in July.

BMW says the Gen6 technology in Neue Klasse cars will improve profitability over the next few years, crediting both innovation and better cost efficiency. Our read is that Munich would rather take a one-time hit now than keep building older, costlier EVs alongside cars that customers are clearly lining up for.

What Else Changed In BMW’s 2026 Guidance?

Several other targets moved too:

Automotive deliveries: moderate decrease versus 2025 (previously a slight decrease)

Share of fully electric cars in Automotive deliveries: slight increase (previously flat)

Scope 3 CO2e emissions from the supply chain and use phase: slight decrease (previously flat)

BMW Motorrad deliveries: slight decrease (previously flat)

BMW now expects to deliver fewer cars than it thought in June, with a larger share of them electric, which fits a year in which the car BMW can’t build fast enough is an EV.

BMW Is Speeding Up Its Management Cuts And Restructuring

The structural part of the charge ties back to BMW’s workforce program. The company says it will broaden and accelerate the organizational and process overhaul built on that program, and cuts to management functions will now happen faster than first announced. BMW didn’t give new figures. The plan it agreed with its works council in July covers about 8,000 jobs worldwide, mostly office roles in Germany, through voluntary exits and natural turnover between October 2026 and the end of 2027.

BMW publishes its Q3 Report on November 4, which should show how large the fourth-quarter charge is. The detail we’re most curious about is which Gen5 models make the early-retirement list, since that decides what’s still on dealer lots a year from now.