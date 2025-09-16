Enthusiasts, you’ve been warned: electric M cars are coming. In fact, they’re already here, given the growing lineup of M Performance models without combustion engines. The i4 M50 has been BMW M’s best-selling product for three years running. Now, the division is preparing to kick its electrification efforts into high gear with full-fat M EVs arriving in 2027.

Codenamed “ZA0,” the electric M3 sedan is scheduled to enter production in March 2027. Soon after, its crossover counterpart is rumored to join the lineup. According to the a usual BMW insider posting on the Bimmer Post forums, the electric X3 M, codenamed “ZA5,” is set to begin production in November 2027. It will be built at the new Debrecen plant in Hungary alongside the standard iX3 that debuted this past weekend. The sedan, meanwhile, will roll off the line in Munich, together with the upcoming i3 sedan arriving next year.

Although BMW is preparing another gasoline-powered M3, known internally as “G84,” the crossover won’t follow the same dual path. The X3 M with an inline-six is, allegedly, not returning, leaving the M50 as the top combustion-powered version. Anyone wanting a fully fledged M will need to go electric or look for a used “F97.” Of course, with a long production cycle of the base G45 X3, BMW M’s plans could change in the future.

So far, BMW M has only acknowledged the ZA0 M3, so it’s still early days for concrete technical specs of the supped up crossover, but the new X3 M would obviously outmuscle the iX3 50 xDrive and its 463 horsepower. To bridge the gap, BMW is likely to introduce an M Performance variant as the M60, covering more bases. Even this “M Lite” could push past 600 horsepower and sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) far quicker than the 4.9 seconds posted by the 50 xDrive. Naturally, a full-blown X3 M will deliver an even bigger punch and blistering acceleration. While the electric M3 might be rear-wheel drive at first, the X3 M could get the dual-motor xDrive treatment from day one.

Additional electric Ms are almost certainly on the way before the decade is out. Don’t be surprised to see an i3 Touring with M Performance or full M branding. While the X4 is nearing the end of its run, an iX4 is reportedly in the works and should spawn both M variants. And if the i4 gets renewed as a coupe and convertible, those too are strong candidates for M derivatives. That doesn’t mean BMW M is sidelining gas engines. The inline-six (S58) and V8 (S68) are being reworked to meet Euro 7 standards, ensuring that large combustion engines will remain part of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

For now, of course these are just rumors, but if the 2027 date sticks for the X3 M EV, then we should see the first prototypes sometimes in 2026. Source: Bimmer Post