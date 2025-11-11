BMW M’s electric era is coming, and one of the first models to receive such a treatment is apparently the X3 M. Spotted testing near and at the Nürburgring (where else?) in Germany, a heavily camouflaged BMW X3 M Electric (code name ZA5) prototype marks another glimpse of M Division’s high-voltage SUV future. It also breathes new life into the left-us-too-soon X3 M nameplate.

X3 M Electric Spotted: What We Know

For a long time, one of the easiest tells of a true M vehicle is the brakes, wheels, and tires. M vehicles receive significantly tweaked brakes and wheels to deliver a more dynamic driving experience. This electric X3 M is no exception. The spotted car is wearing similar or identical shoes to what we saw in a separate round of spy photos: black-painted, five-spoke wheels fronting massive drilled rotors and blue-painted M calipers. As might be expected, there are some stylistic differences visible, despite the camouflage. There’s potentially a “power dome” in the hood, and around back, the rear diffuser looks slightly different.

2028 BMW X3M ELECTRIC ZA5 05

Early reports suggest this upcoming performance SUV could pack more than 800 horsepower. As a reminder, that’s more than any vehicle in the brand’s current portfolio. It’s likely that since an electric M3 is on the way, there is a lot of shared technology and features between the two. Perhaps even configurable drive modes that allow you to make the vehicle rear-wheel drive only, as current M xDrive tinkering allows for. The fact that we saw these X3 M electric mules testing with a fleet of full-fat M cars certainly lends credibility to the horsepower claims. And assures us further that this thing is fast.

What’s in a Name: Don’t Call Me “i”

While fans might be tempted to call it the “iX3 M,” insiders insist the name will remain simpler: BMW X3 M. That’s right: the X3 M electric will have no “i” in the name or badge. According to BMW M, what defines the badge isn’t the fuel source, but the feeling. Gas or electric, every M car must deliver the same precision, ferocity, and spine-tingling engagement that built the legend. Apparently, while the electric X3 M may be powered by electrons rather than dinosaur juice, we should set the same high bar for performance.

There are a couple of important takeaways from the naming scheme. At least in theory, that should apply to on-road and racetrack performance. Making what will certainly be a heavy electric SUV feel agile around a track is a tall order. More philosophically, dropping the i branding shows BMW’s willingness to integrate all drive types into a single model. That’ll inevitably blur lines. But if anyone seems to have a handle on how to deliver a diverse lineup that still excites, it’s BMW. We’re anxious to see how the electric X3 M feels from the driver’s seat.