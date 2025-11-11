BMW M’s electric era is coming, and one of the first models to receive such a treatment is apparently the X3 M. Spotted testing near and at the Nürburgring (where else?) in Germany, a heavily camouflaged BMW X3 M Electric (code name ZA5) prototype marks another glimpse of M Division’s high-voltage SUV future. It also breathes new life into the left-us-too-soon X3 M nameplate.

X3 M Electric Spotted: What We Know

For a long time, one of the easiest tells of a true M vehicle is the brakes, wheels, and tires. M vehicles receive significantly tweaked brakes and wheels to deliver a more dynamic driving experience. This electric X3 M is no exception. The spotted car is wearing similar or identical shoes to what we saw in a separate round of spy photos: black-painted, five-spoke wheels fronting massive drilled rotors and blue-painted M calipers. As might be expected, there are some stylistic differences visible, despite the camouflage. There’s potentially a “power dome” in the hood, and around back, the rear diffuser looks slightly different.

Early reports suggest this upcoming performance SUV could pack more than 800 horsepower. As a reminder, that’s more than any vehicle in the brand’s current portfolio. It’s likely that since an electric M3 is on the way, there is a lot of shared technology and features between the two. Perhaps even configurable drive modes that allow you to make the vehicle rear-wheel drive only, as current M xDrive tinkering allows for. The fact that we saw these X3 M electric mules testing with a fleet of full-fat M cars certainly lends credibility to the horsepower claims. And assures us further that this thing is fast.

What’s in a Name: Don’t Call Me “i”

While fans might be tempted to call it the “iX3 M,” insiders insist the name will remain simpler: BMW X3 M. That’s right: the X3 M electric will have no “i” in the name or badge. According to BMW M, what defines the badge isn’t the fuel source, but the feeling. Gas or electric, every M car must deliver the same precision, ferocity, and spine-tingling engagement that built the legend. Apparently, while the electric X3 M may be powered by electrons rather than dinosaur juice, we should set the same high bar for performance.

There are a couple of important takeaways from the naming scheme. At least in theory, that should apply to on-road and racetrack performance. Making what will certainly be a heavy electric SUV feel agile around a track is a tall order. More philosophically, dropping the i branding shows BMW’s willingness to integrate all drive types into a single model. That’ll inevitably blur lines. But if anyone seems to have a handle on how to deliver a diverse lineup that still excites, it’s BMW. We’re anxious to see how the electric X3 M feels from the driver’s seat.