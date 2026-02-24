Article Summary The second-generation BMW iX3 made an appearance at the SHIFT 2026 conference in Hungary.

The first modern Neue Klasse model is locally built at the Debrecen plant.

BMW brought the iX3 50 xDrive, the only version available at launch.

You wouldn’t necessarily expect to see a car at a conference on marketing and communication. Then again, cars are everywhere and an integral part of our day-to-day lives. In its role as the official mobility partner, BMW Hungary showcased the new iX3 at the SHIFT 2026 event held at the Eiffel Workshop in Budapest.

The first modern Neue Klasse model may have been developed in Germany, but the second-generation iX3 is made in Hungary. BMW displayed the locally built 50 xDrive, currently the only version of the electric crossover available. The all-new EV rolls off the assembly line at the company’s Debrecen plant. It’s so popular that a second shift will be added at the factory much sooner than initially planned.

As you can imagine, BMW didn’t bring a base configuration and call it a day. Instead, it chose to put its best foot forward at the event by splurging on extras. With 55 speakers and many more attendees, all eyes were on the iX3 (NA5). Featuring the optional M Sport Package and illuminated kidney grille, the production-ready model made it clear that Neue Klasse is back.

Those may look like standard 20-inch wheels, but they’re actually the optional aerodynamic 1047 M set. As for the color, Ocean Wave Blue should be instantly familiar by now. All the official images published at the iX3’s debut featured this shade, though eight others are available. Eucalyptus Green and Fire Red recently joined the palette, along with the first Individual and matte finish: Frozen Space Silver.

While BMW played it safe with the exterior, it chose its boldest option for the interior: Digital White. Those willing to go all out can even opt for a white steering wheel, including on a base version without the M Sport Package. We’ll be seeing more of this design language soon, as the iX5 is expected to supersize the aesthetic when it arrives later this year.

The Debrecen site is doing more than ramping up production. BMW is likely to add additional iX3 variants later this year. The 50 xDrive should ultimately slot in as a mid-range model, above the 40 and 40 xDrive but below the M60 and the full-fat M. The latter isn’t expected to arrive anytime soon, with all signs pointing to a production start in late 2027.

Beyond increasing iX3 output and expanding the lineup, BMW is also putting the finishing touches on the first-ever iX4. We’ve already seen spy shots, and we expect the camouflage to come off later this year. The NA7 should enter production before the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, BMW is preparing to launch a long-wheelbase iX3 (NA6) in China before introducing the stretched version in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India.