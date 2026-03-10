Article Summary The dual-motor iX3 50 xDrive starts at AU$109,900 in Australia, beating the Polestar 3, Audi Q6 e-tron quattro, Genesis Electrified GV70, and Porsche Macan 4 on price.

Despite costing AU$18,900 more than the old entry iX3, the new model delivers 345kW, an 805km claimed range, and 400kW DC fast charging — a completely different class of car.

Options including paint, wheels, and interior finishes can push the price significantly higher, and genuine leather is no longer standard.

The second-generation BMW iX3 is arguably one of the most significant new models the brand has launched in decades. It debuts the Neue Klasse design language, rides on a brand-new dedicated EV platform, and becomes the first BMW to feature sixth-generation batteries and electric motors. Now, Australian buyers finally know what they’ll pay — and the number is sharper than many expected.

BMW Australia has confirmed the 2026 iX3 50 xDrive will start at AU$109,900 (approximately US$77,600) plus on-road costs, with deliveries set to begin from mid-2026. At that price, it arrives undercutting several key European and Korean rivals by a meaningful margin.

How It Stacks Up Against the Competition

On paper, the iX3’s starting price looks like a genuine statement of intent. It sits comfortably below the Polestar 3 (AU$116,700 / US$82,500), the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro (AU$122,500 / US$86,600), the Genesis Electrified GV70 (AU$132,800 / US$93,900), and the Porsche Macan 4 (AU$134,400 / US$95,000). It’s also only AU$3,000 more expensive than BMW’s own plug-in hybrid X3 (AU$106,900), which is a remarkable position to be in when you consider the iX3’s far superior all-electric range and charging capability.

In the US, BMW has indicated pricing will start near above the $60,000 mark, though final figures have yet to be announced. We expect U.S. pricing to arrive before June 2026.

More Expensive Than The First iX3 Model (Non-Neue Klasse)

Compared to its predecessor, the new iX3 is significantly more expensive at the entry level. The base price is up AU$18,900 ($13,300) over the previous generation’s entry model, and AU$5,000 more than the outgoing top-spec iX3 M Sport Pro. But this isn’t a simple case of price inflation. The old iX3 was a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive car with an 80kWh battery, 281 hp, and a claimed WLTP range of 460km. The new iX3 50 xDrive is a fundamentally different machine.

The 2026 model is powered by dual electric motors producing a combined 463hp and 645Nm (476 lb-ft) of torque, fed by a 108.7kWh battery pack. BMW claims a WLTP range of up to 805km — enough to make it Australia’s longest-range electric car until the Volvo EX60 arrives in 2027, though real-world figures will naturally be lower.

What You Get as Standard

The iX3 50 xDrive’s standard specification list is generous. Australian-spec cars come with 20-inch alloy wheels, BMW’s striking 43.3-inch Panoramic Vision full-width dashboard projection display, a 17.9-inch touchscreen, head-up display, Harman Kardon premium audio, leather-look upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and a power tailgate.

The screens represent a major leap over the outgoing model, which used BMW’s conventional Curved Display setup. The new Panoramic Vision is one of the boldest interior design moves the brand has made in years. One notable change from before: genuine leather upholstery is no longer standard and is now a AU$4,000 option.

Options Can Push the Price Higher Quickly

While the headline price is competitive, BMW’s options list has the potential to add up fast. Buyers who want anything other than Alpine White paint will need to budget an extra AU$2,000 ($1,400) for most colors, or AU$6,000 ($4,200) for Frozen Space Silver.

Wheel upgrades follow a similar trajectory. The 21-inch wheels cost AU$2,500 ($1,700), the 22-inch aerodynamic wheels add AU$5,300 ($3,700), and the 22-inch M light-alloy wheels are priced at AU$7,700 ($5,400) — though it’s worth noting that larger wheels also affect the claimed range, dropping it from around 793km to 737km on the 22-inch options. Other extras include the M Sport Package Pro at AU$3,500 ($2,500), Black Bicolor or Adelaide Grey Bicolor interior finishes at AU$4,000 ($2,800) each, and even a white leather steering wheel for AU$300 ($212).

More Variants on the Way

The 50 xDrive is the sole launch variant for Australia, but BMW has confirmed a more affordable rear-wheel-drive iX3 40 is due to arrive in early 2027 — likely to arrive at a lower price point and expand the model’s reach. For now, the 50 xDrive is on sale in Australia today, with first deliveries expected from the middle of 2026.