Article Summary The ultimate BMW-badged SUV is $12,400 more expensive than the XM Label.

The ALPINA XB7 Manufaktur is limited to 120 units, all of which are heading to the U.S. and Canada.

It comes in a fixed specification, with buyers only choosing the paint job: Frozen ALPINA Green or Frozen ALPINA Blue.

Love it or loathe it, the days of the $200,000 BMW SUV are inching closer. Some would argue it’s excessive, but others would say there is a gap between the X7 and the $400,000+ Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Before the second-generation luxury SUV arrives next year and spawns a fancier ALPINA version, we’re saying goodbye to the original XB7.

The swan song is as opulent as one would expect from the company’s most expensive SUV. At $181,500, the XB7 Manufaktur even trumps the fully loaded XM Label. You’re paying about $12,400 more to get behind the wheel of BMW’s leather-lined mastodon. Unlike any other XB7 before it, the six-seater SUV we filmed at the Amelia Concours 2026 came in Frozen ALPINA Green. Another matte finish, previously unavailable, is Frozen ALPINA Blue.

BMW ALPINA tries to justify the lofty asking price by painting the 23-inch Classic wheels, the signature side pinstripes, and the rear badging black. A subtle “Manufaktur” logo adorns the B-pillars and tailgate. Speaking of which, open the split tailgate, and there are two handmade brown-leather bags to match the interior.

While the cabin has been largely carried over from the regular XB7, the limited-run model does get some niceties. For example, the black front floor mats feature silver ALPINA emblem pins. Elsewhere, the center console lid bears a badge that lets everyone know it’s a rare vehicle: 1 of 120.

The ALPINA script in green and blue adorns the headrests, albeit only in the front row. The trunk mat is embroidered with the Manufaktur wordmark. BMW sells the high-end X7 with second-row captain’s chairs and the Bowers & Wilkins sound system as standard. On the regular XB7, these goodies are priced at $850 and $3,400, respectively. To sweeten the deal, BMW also throws in the trailer hitch for “free” instead of having you tick a $550 box on the options list.

Long story short, the Manufaktur is essentially a fully loaded XB7. This is expected to become the norm for the second coming of the ALPINA-badged X7. However, it may carry a different name, since three versions are planned: 40 xDrive, 60 xDrive, and iX7 100 xDrive. The G69 should arrive in the next few years, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it crosses the $200,000 mark. There are reports of deeper differentiation between the BMW and ALPINA models, which can only mean a higher premium.

Aside from the extra kit included as standard, here’s hoping the XB7’s successor adopts different styling than its X7 counterpart. Having separate codenames, G69 for the ALPINA and G67 for the BMW, suggests more effort will be invested to distance the two models.