The new X5 will be BMW's first production model in history with five types of drivetrains: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, electric, and hydrogen.

The iX5 Hydrogen is scheduled to come out in 2028.

While we’re waiting for the i3 sedan to break cover next week, BMW is already telling us what lies further ahead. The next-generation X5 will be officially unveiled sometime this summer, according to CEO Oliver Zipse. The outgoing head honcho made the disclosure today during the company’s annual conference.

Codenamed G65, the luxury SUV is one of more than 40 new or updated models arriving by late 2027. The fifth-generation X5 will go down in history as the first BMW to offer five types of powertrains. Beyond gasoline and diesel engines, there will be another plug-in hybrid and a first-ever iX5. Joining the ICE, PHEV, and EV variants will also be a hydrogen derivative.

However, the hydrogen variant, possibly to be called iX5 60H xDrive, won’t go on sale until 2028. Logic suggests it likely won’t be available worldwide, given the underdeveloped and uneven refueling infrastructure. As previously reported, BMW and Toyota are working together to develop a third-generation fuel cell system.

For the time being, BMW isn’t addressing reports of a possible sixth type of drivetrain. Rumors point to the revival of range extenders, a technology first used in the i3 hatchback more than a decade ago. Large electric vehicles with gas engines serving as generators to charge the battery are gaining traction in China as a way to address range anxiety.

It’s a technology the VW Group is embracing in North America for its newly founded Scout brand. Similarly, Stellantis is launching the 1500 REV as a range-extended electric truck. BMW hasn’t made such promises, and from what we’ve heard, the return of REX hasn’t been approved yet. If it does come back, it would make the most sense on the company’s large SUVs.

In the meantime, the X5 G65 will get a rich mix of six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, along with V8s for the M Performance and M models. The hotter derivatives are likely to be offered as pure EVs as well, allowing BMW to cover all needs and preferences. We wouldn’t be surprised if China also gets another localized version with a longer wheelbase.

If the plug-in hybrid adopts sixth-generation batteries with round cells, expect a massive range boost compared to the outgoing X5 xDrive50e, which goes 68 miles (110 kilometers) in electric mode in the WLTP cycle. Under the EPA’s testing procedure, the electrified X5 covers 38 miles (61 kilometers) before the inline-six gas engine kicks in.

After the X5 G65 debuts this summer, the first versions are reportedly set to enter production in August. Leading the way should be the 40 xDrive and 40d xDrive, followed shortly by the rear-wheel-drive 40. Before the year ends, the Spartanburg site is expected to build the 50e xDrive, M60e xDrive, and iX5 60 xDrive. Later in 2027, the luxury SUV’s lineup could expand with the M60 xDrive, iX5 50 xDrive, and iX5 M70 xDrive. The X5 M with V8 and electric drivetrains isn’t due until 2028.