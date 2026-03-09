Article Summary BMW UK puts the spotlight on a right-hand-drive iX3 with a Digital White cabin.

This Ocean Wave Blue iX3 50 xDrive has 20-inch M aerodynamic wheels.

It's the first BMW to wear the discreetly updated badge inside and out.

As of last Saturday, the new iX3 should be at a dealer near you. Well, provided you call Europe home. BMW likely had a reason for choosing March 7 as the official rollout date for the Neue Klasse electric SUV. We believe that day was selected to coincide with the company’s 109th anniversary. Now that deliveries are underway, we figured it’s the right time to share some fresh images of the “NA5.”

BMW UK is putting the spotlight on a right-hand-drive iX3 50 xDrive with a Digital White interior. While it misses out on the matching white steering wheel, that option is already available in the configurator. It’s an Individual upgrade with an identical design, minus the M badge seen here adorning the bottom spoke.

Digital White upholstery comes exclusively in Veganza, marketing jargon for artificial or vegan leather. If you want the real thing, buyers must step up to an Individual or an M interior. Even so, this synthetic leather in white elevates the cabin and is tailored to those willing to try something more daring than the usual black/grey interior.

BMW UK kept the exterior relatively simple with Ocean Wave Blue paint and 20-inch aerodynamic wheels. Although the Neue Klasse styling aims to declutter the exterior, an M badge is still visible on the wheels. However, it’s absent from the front fenders, even though this iX3 has the optional M Sport Package.

Although the images make it clear there’s plenty of room in the back, an even more spacious iX3 is on the way. However, the “NA6” with a stretched wheelbase will be sold only in China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Those markets will get the electric SUV with a wheelbase elongated by 108 millimeters (4.2 inches), reaching a stately 3,005 millimeters (118.3 inches).

The rest of the world will have to settle for the standard-wheelbase iX3 featured here. It’s the first of more than 40 models coming by the end of 2027. Another one is all but confirmed to be an iX4, essentially the same vehicle with a more coupe-like profile. A prototype with a heavily rakish roofline has already been spotted ahead of an official debut likely to take place before the end of 2026.

If sedans are more to your liking, the i3 is coming on March 18. The family crowd might also get an i3 Touring in the coming years, while a sleeker i4 could follow close to the decade’s end. In other words, the iX3 is just the start of a product onslaught as nearly all models are getting the Neue Klasse treatment in rapid succession.