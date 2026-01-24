Not long after BMW unveiled the second-generation iX3, orders started flooding in. As a refresher, the world debut at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich took place last September. A mere month later, the electric SUV was already outselling the gas-fueled X3 in Germany in terms of orders.

In November, CEO Oliver Zipse said the model internally known as “NA5” was having an “exceptionally positive start.” So much so, in fact, that the order books were already thick enough to cover production well into 2026. By December, the iX3 was nearly sold out in Europe, according to BMW Italy President and CEO Massimiliano Di Silvestre.

Der Spiegel is now reporting that order intake remains strong. Citing BMW insiders, the German newspaper claims the iX3 is attracting “very high order volumes” from both private and fleet buyers. To cope with the influx of demand, BMW intends to ramp up production at its new Debrecen plant in Hungary.

A third shift is allegedly set to be added sooner than initially planned. Once operating at full capacity, the factory can build up to 150,000 vehicles annually. Der Spiegel also notes that the iX3 is attracting customers who have never bought a BMW before, with one in three reportedly new to the brand.

It’s worth noting that returning BMW buyers are allegedly ordering the iX3 without even seeing it in the metal. Test drives will only be possible from early March, when the Neue Klasse EV goes on sale in Europe. Americans will have to wait until the summer, while customers in China will receive a long-wheelbase version later this year. The stretched iX3 “NA6” will also be sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

For nearly two years, Debrecen will be the only factory in the BMW Group’s production network assembling the standard-wheelbase iX3. The “NA5” is expected to enter production at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico starting in August 2027.

The high order intake is even more impressive when you consider that BMW currently offers just a single version: the iX3 50 xDrive. Once the rear-wheel-drive, single-motor variant reaches Europe by the end of the year, demand should spike again. The iX3 40 will carry a lower starting price, while performance enthusiasts can look forward to the iX3 M60 ahead of an eventual X3 M in the coming years.

The swoopy iX4 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but spy shots suggest its world premiere is likely to take place this year. It would make sense for BMW to build the electric coupe-SUV in Debrecen as well, making the decision to add that third shift earlier than planned a logical move.

Source: Der Spiegel (subscription required)