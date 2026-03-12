Article Summary The BMW 7 Series facelift will retain the split headlights and large kidney grilles.

BMW is radically changing the G70's interior by installing the new iDrive technology.

A more luxurious ALPINA version will follow.

2026 will go down in history as one of the busiest years ever for BMW. Several product launches are confirmed for this year, with the i3 arriving next week. A much larger sedan will break cover in April when the 7 Series facelift arrives at the Beijing Auto Show. The event in China runs from April 24 to May 3, but we wouldn’t rule out an online reveal a few days earlier.

Before the G70 gets a mid-cycle facelift, BMW is easing the wait with a teaser image. CEO Oliver Zipse took the stage today during the company’s annual conference to outline what lies ahead. Between discussing the new i3 and the next-generation X5, the company’s outgoing boss also spoke about the flagship. In the background, a shadowy image revealed some key details.

As seen in multiple spy photos, the 2027 7 Series is keeping the large kidney grille. The thin LED upper strip also confirms that the split headlights are staying in place. It’s a look we’ve also seen on prototypes of the second-generation X7, which won’t launch until next year. Although the G70 will look instantly familiar, Zipse calls it “an almost completely new vehicle.”

It’s already clear that the 7 Series won’t adopt the full Neue Klasse styling, but major interior changes are coming. The G70 is getting iDrive X, meaning a large central touchscreen and BMW’s so-called Panoramic Vision. The latter is essentially a pillar-to-pillar projection across the windshield’s base. There might also be a passenger screen, though nothing is official for now.

The LCI will also bring engine revisions to align the gasoline and diesel powertrains with the Euro 7 emissions standard. Some power figures are likely to change, while the i7 is believed to receive a larger battery for extra range. A V8-powered M760 is reportedly on the way, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the 750e plug-in hybrid gets upgrades as well.

Although Zipse talked about ALPINA during his speech, the more luxurious 7 Series wasn’t mentioned. From what we’ve heard, the BMW 7 Series G72 will break cover sometime this year, but production might not start until mid-2027. In the meantime, BMW has been drip-feeding details on how it’s updating ALPINA’s signature traits, such as the badge, 20-spoke wheels, and side stripes.

Meanwhile, the 7 Series LCI will be the first existing BMW model in the Neue Klasse era, as the iX3, i3, and X5 are all next-generation models. Zipse didn’t mention the iX4, but the electric crossover-coupe could also premiere before the end of 2026. It has already been spotted testing, so it can’t be too far behind.