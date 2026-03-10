Article Summary High-spec 2026 BMW iX3 gets M Sport Package and 21-inch M aerodynamic wheels.

Inside, the electric crossover features a new M steering wheel and Castanea artificial leather.

BMW Czech Republic is showing the iX3 50 xDrive on local roads.

After a long wait, BMW’s much-hyped Neue Klasse SUV is finally available at dealers across Europe. If you haven’t made up your mind on the right spec, the company’s Czech branch is showing off an interesting build. As is often the case with press cars, this iX3 is a high-end version with plenty of extra goodies.

It starts with the 50 xDrive, the only iX3 flavor available at launch, before adding the M Sport Package. This “NA5” wears one of the colors we’ve seen the least: Polarized Grey. As you can tell, it dramatically changes shade depending on how the light hits the vehicle. In some of the official images, we’re honestly getting the impression BMW is showing different vehicles.

Measuring 21 inches, the two-tone aerodynamic wheels with M branding sit in the middle of the alloy catalog. You can go a size smaller or larger, but since this is an EV, your choice will affect range. Less obvious is the updated BMW badge, which gets a sleek makeover for 2026. However, you’ll need to get close to the vehicle to notice the subtle tweaks meant to modernize the roundel. It’s the same story with the revised ALPINA badge.

For the interior, BMW Czechia opted for our favorite theme: Castanea. The seats are wrapped in vegan leather in a light brown shade. It extends to the dashboard and door panels for a wraparound effect. Another upgrade over the base iX3 is the optional M steering wheel, which we recently saw on a prototype for the 2028 M5 facelift.

We’re still bemoaning the death of the rotary knob and most physical controls, but in an increasingly digital world, the 2026 iX3 keeps up with the trends. The central 17.9-inch touchscreen comes standard, as does the pillar-to-pillar windshield projection. The latter replaces the digital instrument cluster with three tiles in the driver’s line of sight. Six additional widgets sit to the right and can be configured from the main screen.

If sedans are more to your liking, the new i3 will essentially be an iX3 in a traditional three-box saloon format. The “NA0” enters production in the second half of the year, so deliveries are unlikely to begin until fall. In the meantime, BMW is already shipping crossovers to European buyers, while Americans will have to wait until summer for a launch.