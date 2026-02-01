When BMW revealed the new iX3, most press images showed an interior featuring an option that wasn’t available at launch. Six months later, the white steering wheel can finally be ordered. The German configurator was updated this week to reflect the newly added extra, which costs an additional €250.

As previously reported, the white steering wheel is available only in combination with the Digital White interior. Priced at €1,080 in the iX3’s home market, the package wraps the seats in Veganza. This is marketing jargon for artificial leather, also used for the steering wheel. The cabin isn’t entirely white, as BMW offsets it with Atlas Gray fabric accents throughout. Elsewhere, the headliner comes in Anthracite, while the door armrests are finished in black Veganza.

Customers can order the Individual white steering wheel even on the base trim level. In other words, BMW doesn’t force buyers to step up to the pricier M Sport or M Sport Package Pro. The discreetly updated roundel sits front and center, though the subtle changes might go unnoticed at first glance.

Alternatively, the steering wheel is also available in the usual black, plus an M logo adorning the bottom spoke. This version is likewise wrapped in Veganza, and from what we can tell, the vertical spokes are identical to those of the white wheel. As good as the white version looks in BMW’s new 3D configurator, it remains to be seen how well it will hold up over time, given that white surfaces typically demand more maintenance.

The white steering wheel isn’t the only new option added to the configurator this week. BMW has expanded personalization by introducing three new colors: Fire Red, Eucalyptus Green, and Individual Frozen Space Silver. In addition, the AC Charging Professional option adds 22-kW AC charging capability along with a Vehicle-to-Load function rated at up to 3.7 kW. The latter, also known as V2L, essentially turns the vehicle into a power bank on wheels to charge external devices.

The “NA5” iX3 now also receives a stainless steel loading sill when ordered with the Contemporary, M, or Individual interior designs. Meanwhile, customers who opt for the M Sport Package or the M Sport Package Pro get a special vehicle key featuring the iconic three M stripes in blue, violet, and red.

Heated rear seats are still missing from the German configurator, but there’s a reason for that. BMW previously told us the option will initially become available for vehicles ordered from March in South Korea and Japan. Ventilated front seats are also absent for now, though they’re expected to be added later in the iX3’s life cycle.

Deliveries haven’t even begun yet, so there’s likely much more to come. Additional Individual colors are due later this year, alongside new model variants such as the iX3 40 and iX3 M60 xDrive. Looking further ahead, the X3 M “ZA5” is slated to become the flagship in 2027.