Article Summary Only 40 units will be built, exclusively for Canada, available in M4 Coupe or M4 Competition Coupe (M xDrive) starting at $115,500 CAD

Features exclusive gold bronze 826M wheels, factory M graphics, and an M Alcantara steering wheel normally reserved for CS and CSL models

Three historic BMW M paint colours — Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue Metallic, and Imola Red II — are available as BMW Individual Manufaktur finishes

BMW Canada is marking four decades of high-performance M coupes with one of the most distinctive M4 variants ever offered in the country: the 2027 BMW M4 Coupe M Legacy Edition. Limited to just 40 units and exclusive to the Canadian market, this special model is as rare as it is loaded, and it’s aimed squarely at the kind of enthusiast who knows exactly what Laguna Seca Blue means.

Why 40 Units for Canada?

The number isn’t arbitrary. This year marks 40 years since the debut of the original BMW M3 — the car that started it all — and BMW Canada is treating that milestone as a full celebration rather than a footnote. The M Legacy Edition arrives in both M4 Coupe and M4 Competition Coupe (M xDrive) form, giving buyers the choice between rear-wheel drive purity and all-weather all-wheel drive capability while still accessing every exclusive feature the package brings.

What Makes It Special

The M Legacy Edition isn’t a sticker package. BMW has layered on a collection of features that individually appear only on flagship M models, and brought them together here in a way that feels genuinely cohesive.

The most immediately striking visual element is the 826M style wheels finished in an exclusive gold bronze— a color previously reserved for CS-spec models, now adapted specifically for this edition’s wheel design. Combined with the three available historic M paint finishes, the result is a car that looks unlike anything else in the current M4 lineup.

Those paint options are drawn directly from BMW M’s past: Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue Metallic, and Imola Red II — all colors tied to iconic M cars from different eras. They’re available as BMW Individual Manufaktur finishes.

Across the body, black M graphics flow from the hood to the trunk lid, incorporating the iconic M logo into a factory-applied graphic package that BMW says is a first for the Canadian market.

Inside, the M Alcantara steering wheel— typically found only in CS and CSL models — comes standard. So does a fully loaded interior spec: M Carbon Bucket Seats, Black Full Merino Leather, a Nappa Leather Dashboard, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, and the M Driver’s Package. There’s nothing left to option in; BMW has made every significant choice already.

The Performance Underneath

The M4 M Legacy Edition sits on the same mechanical foundation as the broader M4 range. The M4 Coupe uses the S58 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo inline-six in its standard tune, while the M4 Competition Coupe pushes output to 523 horsepower.

Pricing and Availability

The 2027 BMW M4 Coupe M Legacy Edition starts at $115,500 CAD for the standard M4 Coupe and $124,500 CAD for the M4 Competition Coupe with M xDrive. Production begins in Germany in June 2026, with Canadian deliveries expected in Q3 2026. With only 40 examples allocated for the entire country, availability will move quickly. Interested buyers can find ordering information at bmw.ca or through their local BMW retailer.