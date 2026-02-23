Article Summary The BMW iX3 "NA6" is back in fresh teaser images ahead of its release later this year.

Although developed and built in China, the long-wheelbase iX3 is also coming to India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

BMW is extending the wheelbase by 108 millimeters or 4.2 inches compared to the global iX3.

Not long to go until BMW pulls the covers off the first Neue Klasse model for China. Ahead of its official release, the long-wheelbase iX3 stars in a new photo shoot on local roads. It’s still cloaked in camouflage, but it’s unlikely to differ much from the global model. By the looks of it, the “NA6” is cut from the same cloth as the standard-wheelbase “NA5.”

Then again, that would hardly be a surprise. BMW’s models developed and built in China are nearly identical to their global counterparts on the outside. The biggest difference becomes immediately noticeable once you look at the rear doors. These are significantly longer on the iX3 NA6 after the wheelbase was stretched by 108 millimeters (4.2 inches).

The result? A midsize electric luxury crossover with a massive 3,005-millimeter (118.3-inch) wheelbase. It even surpasses an SUV from a segment above, the X5. However, BMW also sells a stretched X5 in China with an even longer wheelbase: 3105 millimeters (122.2 inches), matching the X7.

This iX3 Long Wheelbase hiding in plain sight is likely the 50L xDrive, as this will be the first version to enter production. BMW will build the roomier electric crossover at the Shenyang plant starting in June 2026. We’ve heard the more affordable 30L and 40L xDrive variants will enter production in September. Although a true M variant isn’t planned, an M Performance version dubbed M60L xDrive is expected by mid-2027.

BMW has pledged that the elongated iX3 will travel more than 900 kilometers (560 miles) on a single charge. While that may seem like a big improvement over the global model’s 805-kilometer (500-mile) range, it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. The Chinese version’s range follows the CLTC standard, which is far more lenient than the WLTP cycle used in Europe. In the United States, the standard iX3 is estimated to cover “only” 644 kilometers (400 miles), as EPA testing is typically more realistic than the other two.

Although the larger iX3 is primarily China-focused, it’s also headed to other markets. After its April premiere at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, the long-wheelbase model will arrive in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India. It’s unlikely BMW will sell both variants in the same country, though having more options would certainly be welcome.

The iX3 Long Wheelbase might not be as dynamically capable as its global counterpart, but it’s a trade-off some buyers may be willing to make for the extra rear legroom. The same applies to other long-wheelbase BMW models sold in China that many would like to see offered in other regions.