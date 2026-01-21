BMW is preparing to unveil the iX3 Long Wheelbase (NA6 codename) at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, marking the first long-wheelbase electric SAV built on the Neue Klasse architecture. Developed specifically for the Chinese market, the electric SUV will launch in the second half of 2026 with a CLTC range exceeding 900 kilometers and ultra-fast charging capabilities. Just like all the China-specific models, BMW has stretched the iX3’s wheelbase. It’s now 108 millimeters longer than the regular iX3 (NA5) to deliver significantly more rear-seat space—a crucial factor for Chinese premium buyers. The LWB model strengthens the iX3’s competitive position in a segment filled with new models like the Zeekr 7X.

The model features a China-specific chassis and suspension tune designed to balance comfort and stability across diverse driving conditions. Same as the regular iX3, the long-wheelbase NA6 iX3 uses BMW’s new Heart of Joy control unit, paired with the Dynamic Performance Control software stack, coordinating powertrain, braking, recuperation, and steering functions in real time.

There is no official information on the power output, but BMW iX3 50L xDrive will likely use dual motors that pushes 463 horsepower and 476 lb-ft (645Nm) of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds, up to a top speed of 210km/h.

Localized Digital Experience with Panoramic iDrive

The iX3 Long Wheelbase will also use the new BMW Panoramic iDrive, the next-generation interface built on iDrive X. For the Chinese market, BMW has localized approximately 70 percent of the software. Navigation powered by Amap includes detailed visualizations of complex intersections and highway ramps, while the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant leverages large language models from Alibaba and DeepSeek for more natural voice commands.

Integration with Huawei’s ecosystem includes Digital Key, HiCar, and a My BMW App based on HarmonyOS NEXT. BMW is also developing a China-specific ADAS stack with Momenta, tailored to local traffic patterns and designed for complex urban environments.

Sixth-Gen eDrive with 800V Architecture

The iX3 Long Wheelbase runs on an 800-volt electrical architecture with sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology, including cylindrical battery cells and BMW’s in-house Energy Master system. The setup enables over 900 kilometers of range on the CLTC cycle. Charging performance is equally impressive: with up to 400 kW maximum charging power, the iX3 LWB can add more than 400 kilometers of range in approximately ten minutes. A 10-80 percent charge takes around 21 minutes. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability allows the SUV to power external devices.

Following its Beijing Auto Show premiere in April 2026, the iX3 Long Wheelbase will first launch in China before expanding to select Southeast Asian markets including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India. The model is currently undergoing validation testing both in China and internationally.