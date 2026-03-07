Article Summary It's the first and last time the XB7 can be ordered in Frozen ALPINA Green.

Alternatively, the BMW ALPINA XB7 Manufaktur is available in Frozen ALPINA Blue.

The last hurrah for the XB7 comes fully loaded for the princely sum of $181,550.

The XB7 will go down in history as the first ALPINA model built outside of Buchloe. After six years of production, BMW is calling time on its most luxurious SUV, outside of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It’s going out with a proper bang, as the Manufaktur special edition comes fully loaded. Better yet, it gets two exclusive matte colors: Frozen ALPINA Green and Frozen ALPINA Blue.

BMWBLOG is at the Amelia Concours 2026 this weekend, where we were able to shoot the Hulk-like green beast. It’s a near-production prototype, though the 120 customer vehicles will look identical. BMW ALPINA is limiting availability to just two markets: the United States and Canada. You won’t have to bother with the configurator because everything comes standard. At $181,550, it better include every conceivable option.

It’s only goodbye for now. The XB7 will return later this decade, likely under a different name. From what we’ve heard, the newly founded BMW ALPINA sub-brand will broaden the lineup with a six-cylinder model and even a pure EV. Sacrilegious, I know. The second-generation model will also be assembled in Spartanburg, but may carry a different codename than the donor vehicle.

While the outgoing XB7 is internally known as the “G07” for both BMW and ALPINA flavors, the second-generation vehicle will do things differently. BMW’s version has reportedly been assigned the “G67” codename, whereas its ALPINA twin is called “G69.” This separation fuels rumors about a greater distinction between the two models, and possibly an even more substantial premium.

As much as we’d like BMW ALPINA to shove a V12 under the hood, it’s likely not going to happen. Although the “N74” powerhouse will be updated to meet Euro 7 regulations, it’ll continue only in Rolls-Royce models. Consequently, the return of the ALPINA-fettled 7 Series is highly unlikely to feature the twelve-cylinder engine either.

If you’d rather have the original XB7 before it’s gone, there’s still time. The Manufaktur goes into production in September, with deliveries commencing in Q4 2026. Should you want to wait for its successor, we’ve heard it’ll feature a V8 engine for the 60 xDrive. High-end niceties will include standard soft-close doors and optional automatic doors like those in the 7 Series. Additionally, there will be a rear-seat entertainment system for passengers relaxing on ventilated and massaging seats.

While the soon-to-be-retired XB7 seats six, its successor may ditch the third row altogether. Losing the rearmost seats would make sense, as it would enable greater legroom and a more 7 Series–like ambiance. If that sounds appealing, you’re in for a long wait. From what we’ve heard, the second-generation BMW X7 won’t go into production until September 2027. If that timeline proves accurate, the tuxedo-wearing version is unlikely to arrive before 2028.