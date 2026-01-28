BMW pledged to give the new iX3 the Individual exterior treatment, and it is now living up to that promise. Frozen Space Silver is part of a broader spring update released today in Europe. Concomitantly, the iX3 also gains two additional paint options. We’ve previously seen Fire Red on a pre-production prototype, while Eucalyptus Green made its debut today in the German configurator.

This Individual Frozen Space Silver finish is already featured on BMW’s website in its home market. As any respectable fan of the roundel knows, “Frozen” is BMW-speak for a matte finish. It marks the first time we’re seeing this type of paint on the Neue Klasse iX3. While all regular shades are priced at €960, opting for this finish will set you back an eye-watering €2,880. Alpine White remains the only no-cost hue.

Our iX3 50 xDrive build also includes the M Sport Package Pro, which adds even more black accents compared to the standard M Sport setup. It also brings the panoramic sunroof. We opted for the 22-inch Individual aerodynamic wheels, codenamed 1053 I, which add another €2,350 to the final bill.

While it’s nice to see BMW expanding customization options, some buyers are still waiting for other extras. With a bit of patience, they’ll get them, specifically heated rear seats. Production of iX3s equipped with this option begins in March, though initially only for customers in Japan and South Korea. Ventilated front seats are also on the way, but not anytime soon.

BMW has also teased M Performance Parts for the iX3 50 xDrive, though, as usual, they’ll be all show with no extra go. For more oomph, expect the iX3 M60 xDrive to arrive before the end of the year with over 600 horsepower. Later in 2027, the X3 M (ZA5) will sit atop the lineup, boasting as much as 800+ hp from a quad-motor setup.

In the meantime, the iX3 is set to spawn two derivatives in the coming months: a long-wheelbase version (NA6) for select markets and a global iX4 (NA7) with a heavily sloped roofline. The former has already been teased, while the latter has been spotted wearing its sleek production body by car paparazzi, suggesting both are closer than you might think.