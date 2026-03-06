Article Summary The XB7 Manufaktur is a limited farewell edition capped at 120 units for the U.S. and Canada, priced at $181,550 — a $24,000 premium over the standard XB7.

Two exclusive Frozen matte colors (ALPINA Green and Blue), 23-inch Classic forged wheels, and a 1980s-inspired decal give the SUV a distinctly retro character.

A next-generation XB7 based on the G67 X7 platform is expected later this decade, potentially offering both six- and eight-cylinder options alongside a possible fully electric variant.

As of January 1, 2026, BMW ALPINA operates as a sub-brand of the BMW Group, aiming to rival Mercedes-Maybach. But before new models like the 7 Series facelift arrive, it’s time to say goodbye to a vehicle from the old guard. The XB7, the first ALPINA built outside Buchloe, is heading into the proverbial sunset with a special edition.

Frozen Matte Paint and Retro Style Define the Look

Essentially a fully loaded configuration, the XB7 Manufaktur stands out courtesy of its matte finishes. Never has the full-size luxury SUV been offered with either Frozen ALPINA Green or Frozen ALPINA Blue. The colors are clear nods to the past, much like the 23-inch forged wheels in the timeless Classic design. The retro connection doesn’t end there, as the profile is adorned with a 1980s-inspired decal.

Beyond the matte paint job, the limited-run special edition also stands out thanks to a subtle Manufaktur laser-edged logo on the B-pillars. At the back, extra badging on the tailgate discreetly reveals this isn’t a standard XB7. ALPINA applies the full Shadowline look, meaning everything from the kidney grille to the exhaust tips comes in glossy black.

A Cabin Fit for a Farewell: Tartufo Merino and Pre-BMW Logos

The Manufaktur wordmark extends to the interior, and not just to the typical ALPINA plaque on the console lid. To drive the point home, it’s also visible on the trunk mat. Regardless of the paint you go for, the XB7’s cabin always comes in Tartufo Full Merino leather with a green/blue ALPINA script adorning the front headrests.

The famous emblem appears on a silver pin for the front mats, but connoisseurs will notice it’s the pre-BMW-era logo. Earlier this year, ALPINA’s new parent company revised the iconic badge while keeping the two key elements: the throttle body and crankshaft. We’re going to see the simplified emblem on the 7 Series G72 arriving later this year.

Meanwhile, this is your last chance to buy a first-generation XB7. Production is capped at 120 units for the United States and Canada. All SUVs are lavishly equipped with two-axle air suspension, second-row captain’s chairs, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system. To sweeten the pot, BMW ALPINA throws in a pair of handmade weekend leather bags to match the interior.

Fully Loaded as Standard: $181,550 Price

As you can imagine, the XB7 Manufaktur doesn’t come cheap. It costs $181,550 in the U.S., making it a full $24,000 more expensive than a base XB7. Production in Spartanburg kicks off in September, with deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of the year. Once the 120th vehicle is assembled, it’s game over for this generation.

However, a follow-up based on the second-gen X7 (G67) is expected later this decade as the G69. Rather than coming in a single V8 version, as has been the case so far, a six-cylinder engine is also reportedly planned. Perhaps even more controversial is the rumored iX7 100 xDrive as a fully electric ALPINA, though it might not be the first. The i7 70 xDrive is likely to go down in history as the brand’s inaugural EV.