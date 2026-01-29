BMW is currently putting the finishing touches on the new X5 ahead of the G65’s launch later this year. If you need a third row, you’ll have to wait until next year for the X7 G67. Munich intends to push the full-size luxury SUV further upmarket in more ways than one.

We’ve already reported that the flagship luxobarge is allegedly set to receive standard soft-close doors and optional automatic doors, similar to those of the 7 Series. Additionally, ventilated and massaging rear seats are planned, along with a new entertainment system for passengers relaxing in the back.

A new report from a BMW insider claims the X7 will borrow yet another feature from the range-topping sedan. Bimmer Post forum member “ynguldyn” alleges that two-tone finishes are planned for the crown jewel of the SUV lineup. Our own sources have confirmed that the G67 will allow buyers to combine colors for the upper and lower body sections.

Although BMW has already launched an X7 painted in Space Silver over Velvet Blue, the lavish family hauler didn’t look like this when it left the factory. Once assembled in Spartanburg, the opulent SUV was shipped to Japan, where the company’s local branch resprayed the vehicle. Customers there could also order the model with the upper body finished in Oxide Grey or Black Sapphire. In Rolls-Royce fashion, a discreet coachline separates the two hues.

For the X7 G67, BMW intends to offer the bi-color look globally. This likely implies the vehicles will receive the upscale exterior treatment directly at the paint shop in South Carolina. The company already has years of experience with this process after mixing colors in Dingolfing for the 7 Series G70.

The previous-generation sedan (G12) also received the two-tone treatment, albeit exclusively in China for an outlandish M760Li xDrive. By far the best-known BMW of this kind is the late Karl Lagerfeld’s stunning L7 (E38), finished in Chestnut Brown Metallic over Gold Orange Metallic.

Now that BMW ALPINA sits above the core BMW brand, it would make sense for the ALPINA-badged 7 Series and X7 to embrace color combinations. The G72 sedan and the two-row-only G69 SUV will bridge the gap to the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Cullinan, respectively. Doing so would allow BMW ALPINA to compete directly with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and GLS.

