When the BMW Group brought ALPINA underneath the corporate umbrella three years ago, the preexisting deal didn’t change. It’s business as usual until the end of 2025, and after that, the Buchloe-based niche marque will be pushed upmarket. The intent is to bridge a supposed gap between the most expensive BMWs and the entry-level Rolls-Royce, if there even is such a thing. First step? Bringing back the B7.

Reports about the B7’s return have been swirling around for a while. According to a reliable insider from the Bimmer Post forums, the fancier 7 Series alternative is indeed coming back. The B7 will allegedly be based on the G70 facelift but with a dedicated codename: G72. It suggests that BMW plans more substantial changes to better distinguish the ALPINA model from the regular 7er. It won’t be the only 7 Series derivative with its own code since the armored Protection model is known internally as the G73.

Instead of a sole ALPINA B7 model, parent company BMW is working on three flavors: 740, 760, and i7 70. Yes, a purely electric model is on its way. Even though company CEO Andreas Bovensiepen admitted in an interview in 2021 that there was “no demand for battery-electric models” at that point, EVs are inevitable. The specialty marque can’t ignore stricter emissions regulations.

It’s unclear whether BMW will revive the B7 name or call the cars BMW ALPINA 740, BMW ALPINA 760, and BMW ALPINA i7 70. Whatever the case may be, the ALPINAs will definitely command a premium over the equivalent BMW. In the United States, the 740i starts at $97,300 or $100,300 for the xDrive model. The V8-powered 760i xDrive kicks off at $122,400, while the i7 M70 will set you back $168,500. Prices don’t include destination and handling charges.

BMW will start production of the 7 Series LCI in July 2026, but it’s unclear whether that will coincide with the revival of the ALPINA 7er. Logic suggests that BMW will not launch the ALPINA versions until after the G70 receives its mid-cycle update.

Elsewhere, the XD4 and B8 are living on borrowed time. BMW is about to pull the plug on the X4 and entire 8 Series lineup. The decision to bring ALPINA into Bentley territory will likely come at the expense of the lesser models. In 2022, a higher-up BMW official hinted at the demise of entry-level vehicles: “Does it make sense that someone spends that €250,000 or €300,000 money on an ALPINA then sees a B3 come alongside at a traffic light?” It could also mean the D3 and B4 are not long for this world.

Source: Bimmer Post