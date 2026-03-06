Like clockwork, the start of the month brings another round of special models from BMW South Korea. This time around, it’s all about the company’s largest SUV, featured here in M Performance and diesel guises. The M60i and xDrive40d receive the limited-edition treatment, available only by ordering the luxobarge online.

BMW will open the order books next Tuesday, March 10, but don’t be too surprised if they sell out almost immediately. Production is capped at just seven units for the X7 M60i, while the X7 xDrive40d is slightly less exclusive at 15 vehicles. As for pricing, the V8-powered model costs 186 million won (about $125,000) at current exchange rates. The inline-six diesel is predictably cheaper, at 160.5 million won (about $108,000).

For their money’s worth, Korean buyers get a pair of highly specced luxury SUVs. The X7 M60i comes in Marina Bay Blue with 22-inch Jet Black wheels and black brake calipers. Shadowline accents are standard, darkening even more parts of the body, including the illuminated kidney grille.

Inside, the M Performance X7 comes exclusively in a seven-seat layout with Merino leather upholstery finished in Tartufo. BMW South Korea also throws in carbon-fiber trim, a panoramic glass roof, and five-zone automatic climate control. If you’re still not convinced, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system is included as well.

If you’d rather have a more frugal X7, the xDrive40d swaps the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 gas engine for a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel. The cheaper of the two full-size luxury SUVs is painted in Individual Dravit Grey Metallic and carries over the M Performance model’s wheels and black accents, though the brake calipers are blue instead.

Buyers are also treated to an Individual Merino leather interior with M-themed trim and seatbelts. Echoing the hotter M60i, the diesel gets a panoramic glass roof and five-zone automatic climate control. BMW South Korea also adds rear sun blinds for extra privacy.

We haven’t heard the last from the X7. Codenamed G07, the first-generation model is expected to remain in production until July 2027. Its successor, the G67, won’t begin rolling off the assembly line in Spartanburg until September of the same year. Unlike the current model, the second-generation BMW’s flagship SUV will also be available as a fully electric iX7.

If you’d rather wait for the G67, the next X7 will pamper its owners with fully automatic doors, cooled and massaging rear seats, and even two-tone paint options. A separate ALPINA version, internally known as the G69, will elevate things further.