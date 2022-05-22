Concorso d’Eleganza returned this year on the shores of Lake Como, once again hosted by the beautiful Villa d’Este. BMW M took the centerstage of this year’s event with its first ever BMW M4 CSL. Of course, the new BMW i7 was also introduced to the general public, alongside some of its predecessors. One of them is the Karl Lagerfeld BMW L7 based on the E38 7 Series.

Karl Lagerfeld was one of the iconic and most prolific fashion designers of the 20th and 21st centuries. He focused on the luxury and modernity of his art. That philosophy was reflected on his E38 BMW 7 Series. The L7 was a stretched out 7 Series with a total length of 131 inches – 10 inches longer than the long-wheelbase 750iL.

The E38 L7 was a small series of 899 pieces manufactured in 2000 and featured a Chestnut Brown Metallic over Gold Orange Metallic exterior paint. The interior of Lagerfeld’s BMW L7 is decorated with a Chocolate Brown leather. Its uniqueness underlines the stitching. Lagerfeld chose a contrasting orange thread.

The infotainment and communication system in the rear, which was state-of-the-art at the time, was pure luxury and, in addition to an on-board telephone, also included a fax machine, VHS player, refrigerator or, as in the case of the Lagerfeld L7, a small safe. A pane of glass and heavy curtains between the first and second row of seats provided more privacy in the rear.

Karl Lagerfeld L7 features a 5.4 liter V12 engine with 240 kW / 326 hp and 490 Newton meters of torque. The extra-long 7 Series weighed 2.2 tonnes and therefore took 7 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h. In these new photos, we get to see the beautiful E38 L7 under the clear skies surrounding Lake Como.